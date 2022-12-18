Fundraisers say thanks to philanthropists





The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northwest Arkansas Chapter, hailed local philanthropists Nov. 16 at the annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon held at the Fayetteville Public Library.

"National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy and philanthropists in our community. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is proud to host the National Philanthropy Day Luncheon each year to celebrate the people, companies and organizations that make our Northwest Arkansas community stronger," Eva Terry, chapter president, tells me.

The chapter annually seeks awards nominees from the community, and honorees are selected by an anonymous panel of judges.

The 2022 honorees were:

• Rhonda Fincher Wotowis -- Outstanding Fundraising Executive, nominated by Jody Dilday and Angie Albright;

• Tamara and John Roberts Family -- Outstanding Philanthropists, nominated by Washington Regional Medical System and Arkansas Children's Northwest;

• Candy Clark -- Legacy Award, nominated by Peace at Home Family Shelter;

• Jane Gearhart -- Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, nominated by Fayetteville Public Education Foundation;

• Johnelle Hunt -- Lifetime Achievement Award, nominated by United Way of Northwest Arkansas;

• Ester Silver-Parker -- Judges Special Award, nominated by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art;

• Henry Eye Clinic -- Outstanding Corporation, nominated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences;

• Arkansas Community Foundation - Fayetteville Area Affiliate -- Outstanding Foundation, nominated by Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families;

• Evan Lee -- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy - Individual, nominated by Arkansas Children's Northwest;

• Sigma Phi Epsilon -- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy - Organization, nominated by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas; and

• United Way of Northwest Arkansas -- Outstanding Philanthropic Organization, nominated by Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas.

Luncheon sponsors included the University of Arkansas; Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation; CitiScapes Magazine; Kinetic; Arkansas Children's; Arkansas Community Foundation; Fayetteville Public Education Foundation; Henry Eye Clinic; The Methodist Foundation for Arkansas; United Way of Northwest Arkansas; Circle of Life; 3W Magazine; Allison A. McElroy; Economic Opportunity Agency, Washington County; Airways Freight; and Single Parent Scholarhip Fund of NWA.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Evan Lee, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy - Indvidual honoree and Johnelle Hunt, Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, visit at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon Nov. 16 at the Fayetteville Public Library. (Courtesy Photo/Ryan Versey, VERSatile Optics Media)



Ester Silver-Parker speaks at the Association of Fundraising Professionals National Philanthropy Day luncheon, where she was presented the 2022 Judges Special Award. (Courtesy Photo/Ryan Versey, VERSatile Optics Media)



Jane Gearhart, 2022 Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser (second from left), visits with Jaclyn Keeter (from left), Gay Prescott and Brittney Gulley, AFP NWA members, at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon. (Courtesy Photo/Ryan Versey, VERSatile Optics Media)



Eva Madison and David Pieper (from left) Teddy Cardwell, Jeanne Mack and Eva Terry gather at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon where Cardwell’s late wife, Candy Clark, was the 2022 Legacy Award honoree. (Courtesy Photo/Ryan Versey, VERSatile Optics Media)



Jackie Hancock, United Way of Northwest Arkansas president and CEO (center), MeganHeckes (from left), Dina Wood, Hannah Savage, Rhonda Bramell, Dallas Mudd and Christina Hinds represent the 2022 Outstanding Nonprofit Organization on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Photo/Ryan Versey, VERSatile Optics Media)



Rhonda Fincher Wotowis, 2022 Outstanding Fundraising Executive (center), visits with Jody Dilday and Angie Albright at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon. (Courtesy Photo/Ryan Versey, VERSatile Optics Media)



The Tamara and John Roberts family —Blakely and Alex Ryals (from left), John Roberts, Connor Roberts and Tamara Roberts stand for a photo at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon where AFP NWA lauded them as the 2022 Outstanding Philanthropists. (Courtesy Photo/Ryan Versey, VERSatile Optics Media)



More News None

At a Glance

National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

Who: Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northwest Arkansas Chapter

What: The group hailed local philanthropists at the annual celebration.

When: Nov. 16

Where: Fayetteville Public Library

Information: community.afpglobal.org/afparnorthwestchapter/home



