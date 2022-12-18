Fundraisers say thanks to philanthropists

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northwest Arkansas Chapter, hailed local philanthropists Nov. 16 at the annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon held at the Fayetteville Public Library.
"National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy and philanthropists in our community. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is proud to host the National Philanthropy Day Luncheon each year to celebrate the people, companies and organizations that make our Northwest Arkansas community stronger," Eva Terry, chapter president, tells me.
The chapter annually seeks awards nominees from the community, and honorees are selected by an anonymous panel of judges.
The 2022 honorees were:
• Rhonda Fincher Wotowis -- Outstanding Fundraising Executive, nominated by Jody Dilday and Angie Albright;
• Tamara and John Roberts Family -- Outstanding Philanthropists, nominated by Washington Regional Medical System and Arkansas Children's Northwest;
• Candy Clark -- Legacy Award, nominated by Peace at Home Family Shelter;
• Jane Gearhart -- Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, nominated by Fayetteville Public Education Foundation;
• Johnelle Hunt -- Lifetime Achievement Award, nominated by United Way of Northwest Arkansas;
• Ester Silver-Parker -- Judges Special Award, nominated by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art;
• Henry Eye Clinic -- Outstanding Corporation, nominated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences;
• Arkansas Community Foundation - Fayetteville Area Affiliate -- Outstanding Foundation, nominated by Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families;
• Evan Lee -- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy - Individual, nominated by Arkansas Children's Northwest;
• Sigma Phi Epsilon -- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy - Organization, nominated by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas; and
• United Way of Northwest Arkansas -- Outstanding Philanthropic Organization, nominated by Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas.
Luncheon sponsors included the University of Arkansas; Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation; CitiScapes Magazine; Kinetic; Arkansas Children's; Arkansas Community Foundation; Fayetteville Public Education Foundation; Henry Eye Clinic; The Methodist Foundation for Arkansas; United Way of Northwest Arkansas; Circle of Life; 3W Magazine; Allison A. McElroy; Economic Opportunity Agency, Washington County; Airways Freight; and Single Parent Scholarhip Fund of NWA.
For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.
Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.
