FYI Calendar: “Christmas Carol” Dec. 23-24 at T2; ‘Tuna Christmas’ ends today at APT

Dec. 18 (Sunday)

Let There Be Light -- Nature photography by Steven Hunter, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

"A Christmas Carol" -- Set in a library on Christmas Eve, adapted by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 with special holiday performances 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m. Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"A Tuna Christmas" -- 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988. The Zephyr Blevins Gallery at the Victory is showing "Fish in Any Medium" during "A Tuna Christmas."

__

Dec. 19 (Monday)

Pajama Story Time -- Christmas edition, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Dulcimer Music -- With Gary McCarty, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Anime Club -- For teens, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Marcus Woodward and illustrator Katelyn Smith, 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evening Talk -- Liz Cheney, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. Contact 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org for streaming options.

Books On Main -- "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Story Time With Santa -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Dec. 20 (Tuesday)

School's Out Movies -- "Rumble," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Dec. 21 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dulcimer Music -- With Gary McCarty, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

School's Out Movies -- "DC League of Super-Pets," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Double Feature Matinee -- 2-6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Brainteasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

__

Dec. 22 (Thursday)

Winter Movie Marathon -- 9:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Polar Express" -- Movie and hot chocolate bar, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Winter Break Wonders -- Fun for kids, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Mel Casas' "Humanscape 70 (Comic Whitewash)," 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School's Out Movies -- "The Bad Guys," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Interactive Movie -- "Elf," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Thursday Night -- Bad Art Night, 6-8 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Dec. 23 (Friday)

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 24 (Saturday)

Christmas Eve!

__

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

__

On Show

"Twas the Night Before Christmas" -- A tour of the 1895 Hawkins House themed around Clement C. Moore's beloved 1823 poem and how the Hawkins family of Rogers would have decorated for Christmas at the turn of the 20th century, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

Fish In Any Medium -- Through Jan. 20, Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. The gallery is open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; check for holiday hours. Free. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"In The Making" -- A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

