Golden Lions zoom past Ecclesia

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions came to win in the H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday, and they did with a blowout win against the Ecclesia College Royals, 104-50.

A big reason for the Lions' success was their 17-of-44 shooting from 3-point range.

Before the game, UAPB Coach Solomon Bozeman talked to his mom. She said she wanted the Lions to have 17 3-pointers. And they did.

"We and God gave her what she wanted," Bozeman said. "It was crazy that it was 17 exactly."

The Lions recently played the country's then-second-ranked team, the Texas Longhorns, losing 88-43, and then lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 72-56. But Bozeman said playing a high-caliber team like the Longhorns taught the Lions a few lessons.

And it showed on Saturday afternoon.

In the first half, the Golden Lions charged after the Royals, a team from Springdale. The Lions had 27 of their 54 rebounds and 6 of 12 steals in the first half. The Royals were haunted by fouls and overpowered by the Lions' speed and fierce defense.

The Lions made 30 of its first-half points on 3-point shots. Orion Virden hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game, Chris Greene made his third 3-pointer, Brahm Harris hit two and Kylen Milton had a single 3 in the first 20 minutes.

The Lions led 55-20 at the half.

UAPB kept the 3-pointers coming with 6 points in the first 3 minutes. The Lions brought back the same speed it had in the first half, and the Royals scrambled to match the Lions pace.

UAPB led 65-25, 5 minutes into the second half.

Robert Lewis joined the 3-point club, giving the Lions a 72-30 lead.

The Royals attempted numerous times to get under the basket but the Lions guarded it successfully. The Lions widened the lead and got to 100 points on the scoreboard. That feat happened with 2:51 left in the game Zach Reinhart hit a 3. It was the first time the Lions had racked up 100 points in a game this season.

"I'm very happy," Greene said. "It was a good game and we played as a team."

The Lions had five players score in double figures. Shaun Doss Jr. had 24 points and two steals; Virden had 18 points; Milton had 17 points and 10 assists; Harris had 13 points and 10 rebounds; and Greene scored 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Bozeman singled out Virden, a Pine Bluff native, as a player to watch in the upcoming conference season.

"He had 18 points and six 3-pointers." Bozeman said. "He's going to be key because he can shoot the ball and brings it right off the bench."

UAPB turned 22 Ecclesia turnovers into 31 points, and the Lions forced 22 turnovers while committing only 11 on the other end.

UAPB shot 36 for 82 (43.9%) from the floor and 15 of 19 (78.9%) at the free throw line.

Milton not only scored in double digits but also had 5 rebounds and 8 steals. He said the team stayed focused on defense throughout the whole game.

"We moved the ball," Milton said. "We were good on defensive rebounding. We got out there and pushed early to get the score up."

Bozeman said he was extremely proud of his team and how they shared the basketball.

"We changed the lineup and we had more of an offensive group," Bozeman said. "We've been playing too slow and we sped it up."

The Lions will take a holiday break until Jan. 2 when they start SWAC conference play against Alabama A&M on the road at 7 p.m.