Hamm rescinds Arkansas commitment

Tight end Jaden Hamm has announced he's rescinding his commitment to Arkansas after taking an official visit to Kansas this weekend.

He said he would be committing within the next week.

Hamm, 6-6 and 225 pounds of Eudora, Kan., previously chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kansas, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State and others in August.

ESPN rated him 4-star prospect, No. 8 Y-tight end in the nation.

His decision comes less than a week after former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains took the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina.

Hamm is the Razorbacks' second commitment to reopen his recruiting.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Kansas at the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis.