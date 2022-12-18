Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Hamm rescinds Arkansas commitment

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:47 p.m.
American football ball on black background football tile / Getty Images

Tight end Jaden Hamm has announced he's rescinding his commitment to Arkansas after taking an official visit to Kansas this weekend. 

He said he would be committing within the next week. 

Hamm, 6-6 and 225 pounds of Eudora, Kan., previously chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kansas, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State and others in August. 

ESPN rated him 4-star prospect, No. 8 Y-tight end in the nation.

His decision comes less than a week after former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains took the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. 

Hamm is the Razorbacks' second commitment to reopen his recruiting. 

Arkansas is scheduled to play Kansas at the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT