Health, safety at the top of holiday list

December is the perfect time of year to be jolly, shop and wrap gifts, eat, mingle and spend time with friends and loved ones. However, sometimes the joyous occasions also bring safety and health risks, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

"You must be conscious of your health and safety and make it your top priority during the holiday season," she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 steps should be followed to keep you and your family safe and healthy for the holiday season.

SAFETY TIPS

Wash hands often to help prevent the spread of germs. It is flu season. Wash your hands with soap and clean running water for at least 20 seconds.

Manage stress. Give yourself a break if you feel stressed, overwhelmed and out of control. Some of the best ways to manage stress are to find support, connect socially and get plenty of sleep.

Don't drink and drive or let others drink and drive. Whenever anyone drives drunk, they put everyone on the road in danger. Choose not to drink and drive and help others do the same.

Be smoke-free. Avoid smoking and secondhand smoke. Smokers have more significant health risks because of tobacco use, but nonsmokers are also at risk when exposed to tobacco smoke.

Fasten seat belts while driving or riding in a motor vehicle. Always buckle your children in the car using a child safety seat, booster seat or seat belt according to their height, weight and age. Buckle up every time, no matter how short the trip, and encourage passengers to do the same.

Get your vaccinations. Vaccinations help prevent diseases and save lives. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine each year.

Monitor children. Keep potentially dangerous toys, food, drinks, household items and other objects out of children's reach. Protect them from drowning, burns, falls and other potential accidents.

Practice fire safety. Most residential fires occur during the winter, so don't leave fireplaces, space heaters, food cooking on stoves or candles unattended. Have an emergency plan and practice it regularly.

Prepare food safely. Remember these simple steps: Wash hands and surfaces often, avoid cross-contamination, cook foods to proper temperatures and refrigerate foods promptly.

Eat healthily and stay active. Eat fruits and vegetables that pack nutrients and help lower the risk for certain diseases. Limit your portion sizes and foods high in fat, salt and sugar. Also, be active for at least 2½ hours a week and help kids and teens be active for at least 1 hour a day.

---

Debbie Archer is an Extension associate-communications at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.