• Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, king of Thailand, and his 44-year-old queen both tested positive for covid-19, the Royal Household Bureau reported, and doctors advised they refrain from their duties for a while despite only mild symptoms.

• Barbara Klepsch, a culture minister in Germany, is "hopeful that the wound ... will soon be closed" as experts assess the condition of 18th-century treasures recovered three years after a spectacular break-in at Dresden's Green Vault museum.

• Hillary Schieve, mayor of Reno, Nev., is suing a private investigator and his 5 Alpha Industries, which was working on behalf of an "unidentified third party," after she found a device attached to her vehicle that could track its location, causing "significant fear and distress."

• Joey George of suburban Seattle was sentenced to two years in prison for threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, N.Y., restaurants in California and Connecticut and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland.

• Larry Edward Foxworth of suburban Atlanta pleaded guilty to a hate crime after officials say he fired multiple rounds from a Glock pistol into two convenience stores, targeting people who are Black or of Arab descent.

• Jackie Jordan, principal of Enloe High School in Raleigh, N.C., said "appropriate disciplinary action is being taken" after the school system identified the student who hacked into the intercom system to broadcast antisemitic remarks such as "Heil Hitler" and threaten President Joe Biden.

• Laura Parker Russo, a former Long Island, N.Y., high school science teacher, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and probation for injecting a 17-year-old with a covid-19 vaccine without his parents' knowledge.

• Mikita Browning, water commissioner in Atlanta, said as many as 27,000 households could be affected as the city in January begins shutting off water to residential customers with overdue bills for the first time in 12 years, citing a past-due total of $121 million.

• Chloe Dotson, planning director in Jackson, Miss., cited "the stark reality" that some neighborhoods "are in a state of decline" that threatens healthier areas as the city considers a crackdown, including annual inspections of rental property, in an effort to reduce blighted housing.