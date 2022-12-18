JPs vote to spend covid funds on jail expansion

FAYETTEVILLE — The Washington County Quorum Court voted 11 to 4 on Thursday to spend federal covid relief money on an expansion of the county jail, despite opponents’ warnings the move is legally dangerous.

“We are setting ourselves up for lawsuits and a federal investigation,” Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford said before the vote.

She spoke after fellow member Eva Madison told the court that spending money earmarked for covid-related costs on a jail expansion by saying the expanded facility would be safer in case of covid cases stretched logic too far. The expansion will take two years to complete, further stretching the plausibility of saying the money is being used to address covid, she said.

The county must address chronic overcrowding at the jail, supporters of the $18.8 million in spending said. Overcrowding has plagued the jail for eight years, Justice of the Peace Butch Pond said.

Voters rejected a sales tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot to pay for the expansion through a temporary sales tax increase.

The estimated cost of the project is $19.8 million, according to information from the sheriff’s office. That includes the $1 million already spent on design work. The measures by the Quorum Court moved federal covid money from two different county accounts, $10 million from one and $8.8 million from another.

Justice of the Peace Bill Ussery agreed the county needed to do something to expand the jail, saying the number of prisoners processed through the jail increased by 1,000 this year compared to last.

The jail has 710 beds but also operates under regulations requiring the separation of different categories of prisoners, limiting capacity at any one time to about 570.

Delays of weeks and months before prisoners can get a court hearing while being unable to make bail largely account for the overcrowding, said Jon Comstock of Rogers, a prisoner rights advocate and former circuit judge. Such bottlenecks are what the court needs to spend money on, along with other reforms, Comstock said.



