Kristallnacht, KFC, and Kroger





Kristallnacht--literally crystal night, colloquially night of broken glass--was the pogrom in 1938 that started the Holocaust of World War II. Nazis coordinated German attacks on Jews and their homes, businesses, and synagogues--killing 92, sending 30,000 to concentration camps, and destroying 1,400 temples.

Recently, on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, KFC in Germany posted an advertisement titled "Anniversary of the Reich's pogrom night." The promotion gleefully welcomed customers to enjoy "tender cheese with crispy chicken."

The announcement was obviously a mistake, apparently resulting from a somewhat autonomous notification linked to a calendar that includes all national observances, including somber memorial days. I can only imagine some millennial monitoring the process wholly unaware when reading "Crystal Night" on the calendar what those words actually conveyed.

Nonetheless, KFC-Germany didn't deny, deflect, and defend--the three Ds of bureaucrats. Rather, it quickly admitted the mistake and apologized.

The event is a dramatic example of how a failure to appreciate underlying meaning fosters problems.

Take the case of Kroger grocery stores. It developed a rainbow-heart emblem for employees to wear on their aprons. Two Conway workers, Brenda Lawson and Trudy Rickerd, wanted to obscure the symbol because they associated the rainbow with an affirmation of gay rights--given that the rainbow flag is the recognized symbol for the LGBTQ movement--in contravention of their sincerely held Christian religious beliefs eschewing homosexual behavior.

Kroger fired Brenda and Trudy and declared that the emperor's new rainbow-clothing adornment had nothing to do with gay-pride identification, all popular understanding notwithstanding. The employees' attorney David Hogue, along with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, sued Kroger and obtained a $180,000 settlement.

KFC's and Kroger's woes teach us that the meaning of language and symbols is largely determined by common understanding. Literary analysis calls this the "fallacy of intentions." Whether the author claims a specific connotation doesn't determine what is conveyed.

Law uses the term "textualism" for the same notion. Drafters enjoy no monopoly on meaning, which is far more democratically determined. The words are judged on what common folks understand them to convey when written, not what a self-appointed authority declares.

Culpability for an unintended meaning is another story. For example, the "N-word" is decidedly racist, but determining whether its use is racist sometimes requires more analysis--the at-best-foolish decision to utter that term in today's un-nuanced environment notwithstanding.

Whether or not Kroger intended its message to be understood as Brenda and Trudy did, the ladies' interpretation was decidedly reasonable. Rather than recognize this obvious fact, however, Kroger gaslighted the employees and attempted the same in court. Kroger baldly asserted "that it is objectively unreasonable to believe that the Our Promise symbol supports and promotes the LGBTQ community."

Color me unreasonable. And fire that attorney.

The federal judge in Little Rock, Lee Rudofsky, was also not receptive. He aptly stated: "Whether or not the Court thinks the multi-colored heart could reasonably be confused with a pro-LGBTQ symbol, a rational juror could think so." And that's exactly what counts--what regular folks understand the symbol to convey.

Kroger did as so many large institutions do when in conflict with employees: They circled the wagons. Instead of approaching Brenda and Trudy in a collaborative fashion, Kroger presented an ultimatum. This knee-jerk reaction cost Kroger dearly.

Employees are too often treated as pawns to be sacrificed first--fodder for knights and rooks. Had Kroger only tried to mediate these employees' legitimate concerns, the resolution would have been far less painful.

And here's the rub for Kroger: If the patch wasn't intended to endorse an LGBTQ political movement, there would be no harm in crafting a simple compromise wherein religiously observant employees could wear, say, a red heart instead. Or maybe employees could choose the color of their heart patches individually.

Would the walls of Jericho really have fallen had Kroger addressed Brenda's and Trudy's religious concerns this way? Would some mid-level manager who overpaid a Don Draper to come up with the incredibly novel idea of putting a heart on employees' uniforms feel undermined?

Alternatively, if Kroger did intend a political message, then shame on it. Too often bureaucrats try to force political statements out of the mouths of subordinates. Kroger is a publicly traded company, answerable to its diffuse shareholders. The goal of these owners is to make a profit on their investments through management's sale of grocery items, not to underwrite the personal progressive politics of corporate officers paid with owners' hard-earned money.

Similar behavior is even more commonplace in academia. Senior administrators, often funded with tax dollars, routinely feel license to hijack schools' imprimaturs and put out oxymoronic--or maybe just moronic--statements of "institutional values" in response to the activities of conservatives.

Who wrote those norms? From under what rock did that ethos spring up?

What a remarkable coincidence that these virtue-signaling principles attributed to the entities mirror the private political beliefs of the bureaucrats making them. With luck like that, these folks should buy a lottery ticket; only one will be necessary.

Schools, like corporations, should not be the vector through which executives force adoption of political views on their minions. But they are.

If you have any doubt, just look at Kroger's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Web page, the latest leftist virtue-signaling adornment to bejewel the resumes of MBA'd-mid-level managers at mega-corporations seeking to impose supervisors' politics on laborers.

Therein, Kroger executives pledge to: provide "unconscious bias" and DEI training; ensure that their media partners align with Kroger's values; advance racial equity; and encourage associates to vote. Nothing about respecting sincerely held religious beliefs, though.

No leftist political agenda being forced on employees there, huh? Hey, Kroger: Read the room.

There's an old joke about a sinful man whose heart stops during surgery. While the doctors work to revive him, the disembodied patient encounters the devil.

The visitor tours Hades. To the transient-decedent's surprise, it's wonderful. The man is awakened by the doctors and lives another 60 impious years, seemingly having been given no reasons to chasten by the fallen angel. Upon the man's later, more permanent death, he returns to down under, only to find the traditional trappings of fire and brimstone. Shocked, he demands an immediate explanation.

Satan himself responds with great self-satisfaction: "Oh, that was our recruiting presentation. You're in the full-time program now!"

Then consider that Kroger ostentatiously promotes the following "culture" on its careers Web page: "We believe in an associate-first culture, built on collaborative, diverse communities that thrive together. We genuinely care about each other, giving back and helping out. We want you to feel inspired and empowered. And we're right there to help fuel your career and feed your future. How? We provide the ingredients you need to create your own recipe for success. That's how together we feed the human spirit."

Can you hear the fanfare? All that associate-first, collaborative, thrive-together, care-about-each-other language sounds absolutely fantastic. Brenda and Trudy would've truly done well in that trumpeted environment.

But that was Kroger's recruiting presentation. Unfortunately, Brenda and Trudy were in the full-time program.

This is your right to know.

Robert Steinbuch, professor of law at the Bowen Law School, is a Fulbright Scholar and author of the treatise "The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act." His views do not necessarily reflect those of his employer.



