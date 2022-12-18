Reject woke ideology

I read, with great interest, letters that claim being woke is a wonderful virtue. This is nonsense. Seems to me people who are woke claim injustices when there are none. Woke people are so accepting of hooey that fiction has become superior to fact.

The un-woke regular people know only women can become pregnant; woke souls say people can become pregnant. Regular people say women's sports are for women only; the woke say men who "identify" as women must be allowed to compete against (and many times injure) women. Normal people know the definition of a woman is an "adult human female." The woke can't define woman unless they have a Ph.D. in biology. Regular people understand that free markets and a moral society are the best way to increase living standards. The woke will choose socialism or communism every time.

I believe the woke are a tribe of totalitarian ignoramuses that elevate tripe higher than knowledge. The woke ideology is a perversion of reality and must not be allowed to persist. The woke ideology is disordered and never kind. It does not honor good, but venerates evil.

Our nation is stronger when we all accept reality, honor truth and pursue excellence. Woke ideology rejects all of this and, if allowed to persist, will destroy our democracy, society and nation. It is obvious to me this is what the woke want.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

Information literacy

Re editorial link to PragerU video: Directing readers to a video produced by a social media "outfit" to make a point about the national debt reduces your credibility as an information source. The simplistic five-minute narrated cartoon is rife with provocative and inflammatory imagery designed to agitate viewers and blame current office-holders rather than encouraging critical thinking about the issue and the role of Congress in problem-solving.

Please review standards for evaluating the credibility of information with your editorial staff and reconsider your plan "to include more of these videos here in the future." The public is better served by helping readers develop information literacy rather than promoting propaganda.

KATHLEEN BARTA

Springdale

What are intentions?

As we wait to see how much damage Republicans can do with their narrow control of the U.S. House, I am trying to anticipate what our local Republicans will do in Arkansas. In our recent election, Arkansas Republican candidates ran against "Biden's inflation" and the Democrats' "liberal agenda." This being Arkansas, they all won, but they did not tell us much about their intentions.

The notion of "Biden's inflation" is, of course, nuts. Pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions and a war have generated inflation worldwide. Our rate is among the lowest and appears to be going down. Good job, Joe.

The "liberal agenda" is more perplexing. What does it actually involve? Extending the popular Child Tax Credit might be liberal, but Republicans in the Senate to date have blocked that. Protecting Social Security and Medicare from Republican attacks hardly seems very liberal since we've paid for both over our working years. Reducing drug prices is not socialistic, but allowing market forces to work. That's conservative. Increasing domestic oil and gas production is good capitalism. You might argue that investments in needed infrastructure is socialistic, but most of us have been OK with that since Eisenhower. So, what is this damn "liberal agenda"?

All the items mentioned above are federal issues, so it is not clear how state action would affect any of them. Maybe our new governor will tell us what she is against besides income taxes. It would be helpful to hear.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Wooded Christmases

Christmastime is here. The joy, splendor and aroma in the air. When I was a small child, growing up in El Dorado, we had very happy Christmas occasions. I grew up in a small four-room Jim Walter house in a wooded area on Mount Holly Road.

We had a small four-foot-tall tinsel tree. You couldn't put lights on this tree because you would get shocked. Instead you had a color wheel. The room would change colors: red, blue, orange and green. My mother was very artistic and she even put her art skills to work making our Christmas bright. We would put colored glass ball ornaments on the tinsel tree. In 1966, our local television station KTVE would put lights on its broadcast tower forming a giant Christmas tree. Today it still has it. People would come by to see it. You could call it El Dorado's trademark.

Now we didn't have a chimney to hang our stockings, so Mom and Dad would hang them on the front window curtain rod. On Christmas morning they would take them down and hand them to Leslie and me. We would get a peppermint stick, a book of Lifesavers candy and, in 1967, we each got a Bizzy Buzz Buzz. It was a popular item at the time.

When I said we lived in the woods, I meant like the title of Laura Ingalls Wilder's book "Little House in the Big Woods." We had many a splendid Christmas there. Today Leslie and I still live in that house; we have done adding on through the years. But I won't forget those Christmases. Have a merry Christmas from the Putmans.

DONALD PUTMAN

El Dorado