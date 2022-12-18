LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Official promoted to assistant city manager | Zoo seeking animal toys

Cox promoted to assistant manager

A Little Rock city official has been promoted to assistant city manager as of Dec. 3.

Emily Jordan Cox previously served as Little Rock's intergovernmental relations manager. Her salary in the new role has been set at $110,000, according to a personnel action form.

Zoo sends public holiday wish list

The Little Rock Zoo has asked individuals to aid animals' enrichment by purchasing items on the zoo's holiday wish list, which can be found on Amazon.

"The weather sometimes keeps them inside and new toys help make their rainy and snowy days more exciting," a recent zoo newsletter said. "Our Holiday Wish list is full of carefully chosen items that promote play, exercise, and natural behaviors. These items provide extra sensory enrichment and exploration for our beloved animals."