Local notes: Bella Vista Historical Museum open for last-minute shopping

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will be partnering with Kimbilio to bring two of their fellows to stay at WCDH as Writers-in-Residence.

Kimbilio is a community of writers and scholars committed to developing, empowering, and sustaining fiction writers from the African diaspora and their stories. Their organization provides their members with mentorship opportunities, a national fiction prize, and an annual summer retreat in Taos, New Mexico. Kimbilio also coordinates readings, presentations at professional conferences, social media networking and more.

David Haynes, chairman of the Kimbilio Board of Directors is thrilled with the opportunity for Fellows to visit The Writers' Colony. "I've been lucky to be in residency several times myself, and I know that Kimbilio Fellows will find their stays as enjoyable and productive as I have."

This new scholarship structure also gives WCDH the opportunity to develop more ways to work with other organizations, private foundations, and private donors to provide residencies with a little more specificity.

Information: Email director@writerscolony.org.

Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will be open extended hours Dec. 23 and 24 for last minute holiday shoppers in the museum gift shop as well as for those who wish to learn more about the 100-plus years of Bella Vista history. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All merchandise in the gift shop will be offered at 10% off.

The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, next to the Shredders Pub restaurant at the corner of Kingsland and U.S. 71.

Information: (479) 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

WelcomeHealth

WelcomeHealth, Northwest Arkansas' Free Health Center, is holding a celebration of 10 years of welcoming low-income families into their state-of-the-art facility at 1100 N. Woolsey Ave. in Fayetteville.

The celebration will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the facility. There will be light refreshments and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Information: (479) 444-6033 or email bgulley@welcomehealthnwa.org.

Hobbs

Hobbs State Park Conservation Area will host a winter solstice celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21. The events pay homage to age-old traditions honoring the human connection with nature and observance of the shortest day of the year.

Visitors can enjoy a bonfire, make s'mores, drink hot cocoa, share winter stories from different cultures and hear about solstice traditions and how they were incorporated into the celebration of Christmas. At sunset, guests are invited to take a self-guided walk on the ADA-accessible Ozark Plateau Trail, completely lit with luminaries for the occasion.

After returning from the walk, participants will be given the opportunity to write down what they wish to get rid of going into the new year and burn it in the fire. Using boughs from native pine trees, they can make a wreath or bouquet including pinecones, ribbon and floral wire.

Information: (501) 789-5000.

Eagle Watch

Hobbs State Park eagle cruise tours are fun, educational, and can be downright exciting when eagles swoop down close to the boat or are having a spat with a pair of red-tailed hawks in a tree right next to you.

These tours are offered through February. Eagles can be seen any of these months on Beaver Lake, and the knowledgeable interpreter accompanying you on the cruise will answer all of your eagle questions.

Remaining December eagle cruise dates are Dec. 18, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.

January and February eagle cruise dates will be announced soon.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults pay $15 plus tax. Tickets for ages 6-12 are $7.50 plus tax.

Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m.

To make reservations, call Hobbs State Park (479) 789-5000.

Rogers Historical Museum

The Rogers Historical Museum presents the upcoming exhibit "From Portraits to Polaroids," on show in the Collections Gallery from Jan. 14 to July 8.

On display will be a selection of photographs and cameras that illustrate the evolution of photography from formal portraits to candid Polaroids and instant photography. The exhibit begins by discussing early photographs such as ambrotypes and cabinet cards that were common features in Victorian homes. The exhibit goes on to explore popular cameras of the 20th century and highlights prolific Benton County photographers such as George Bingham, Raphael Hansard, and Eva Lewallen Beaton.

The exhibit includes a number of cameras made by the Eastman Kodak Company including a No. 2 Bullseye box camera, likely the oldest in the museum's collection. Manufactured by Kodak from 1895 to 1913, it represents the first generation of Kodak personal cameras. Other interesting items include a Minox miniature "spy" camera from the 1970s, "photo booth" strips from the 1910s, and a camera with an attached stylus for writing notes on the film.

The Rogers Historical Museum is located at 313 and 322 S. Second St., at the corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and admission is free.

Information: rogershistoricalmuseum.org or (479) 621-1154.