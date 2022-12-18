Local resources fuel city’s growth

There is a scene in the 2011 baseball movie "Moneyball" where Brad Pitt's character Billy Beane (young guy, new GM, fresh ideas) sits at a table with the Oakland A's scouts (experienced professionals, older generation, stereotypical old guard) and discusses strategy for getting to the World Series.

His scouts are talking when Billy stops them--I'm paraphrasing here--and tells them that despite their experience and knowledge, their "old ways," while tried and true, are losing ways. If they are going to beat the Yankees, they aren't going to do it by trying to compete with them in traditional fashion.

While I want the younger generation to always be right, since I consider myself part of it, I understand this is just one story, and wisdom of older generations have value.

That said, the film's story goes on to showcase the success of Billy's way of fielding a team; while Oakland never won a World Series, the team competed at a very high level, and spent very little money to do it.

Maybe it's just me, but I feel like the running theme for Little Rock's old guard in relation to where our city goes from here is a back-and-forth argument on how to position ourselves to better accommodate outside investment. It's not just our local political leaders and bureaucrats, journalists of this opinion section, and reputable developers in central Arkansas.

I read a fair number of local publications and follow local leaders on social media, and really can't remember ever hearing our old guard talk about how to invest in, create space, and cultivate local entrepreneurship. Many seem to think there's only one way to fix Little Rock's problems, and that is to find someone from outside our city to come and fix them for us.

After more than a year, we're finally beginning to enter the home stretch for a business district we have been building in our Pettaway neighborhood. Eight residential apartments and 13 small commercial spaces are almost completely full, and we never took a single step to market or advertise them. Many of the retail spaces are 600 square feet or less, making it much easier for entrepreneurs to envision themselves being able to afford and profit from them.

The Moody Brews microbrewery owner has brewed beer for three different businesses across Arkansas, but never found a space in which he felt comfortable enough to invest. At just 1,100 square feet, it is about as small a space as a micro-brewery could exist in. Compare, for example, Lost Forty, at something around 30,000 square feet.

A small group of shoe salespeople called Vacant Places have been successful in online sales and booking tents at events, but when they sought a storefront, everything offered was out of their price range or not a good fit. It didn't take much more than an hour after a meeting that they collectively agreed and decided to rent one of our storefronts.

Paper Hearts is a bookstore that has been operating under a tent at different sales for over a year and has built a good reputation by serving unique and meaningful purposes. But having a permanent space was never on its owners' minds until they saw the 300-square-foot space on East 21st Street.

A couple of neighbors of ours were comfortable with their lives' projection. One of them decided to retire early; they'd never considered opening a business together, but after building the space and working on a couple of community projects together, they decided to open a nail salon/indoor plant store. Lack of opportunity would have never given their minds and imaginations space to think about opening their own business.

Some young men with years of experience working in coffee bars are opening their own coffee shop. Above the coffee shop we've built a wide-open studio with the hope and vision of creating a space for yoga, dance and karate instructors to build their brands while making only a minimal investment, since the space would be shared by the hour.

Blue Water barbershop was started by a neighbor who lives two blocks away. He's cut hair for years, and now he has his own space a short walk from his front door.

Please don't let the picture I'm painting portray me as young, arrogant and prideful. But sometimes a little youth can add perspective and color to the needs of a community.

Watching local leaders and those aspiring to be local leaders argue over who gets credit for bringing Top Golf to Little Rock (on the edge of Bryant) was tough for many in my circles. I recognize it's a big city and we're a small group, but to watch our dreams, imaginations, and hard work literally not being accommodated is discouraging.

I'm not opposed to outside individuals finding value in our city and making investment. I genuinely hope the mayor lands his long sought-after cheesecake factory! But it's important for us to know and remember that anyone coming from outside our city is not here to build wealth for us; they are here to extract it.

Sure, many of these efforts will provide good jobs, and we're not all made to be business owners, so we're going to need a few, but don't misunderstand: They are here to take central Arkansans' hard-earned money somewhere else.

If one small developer can build space to accommodate 12 new businesses and fill it up before finishing, what else awaits us? Everyone is arguing and positioning themselves to win the next big out-of-state investor, when an army of entrepreneurs just waiting for space and opportunity are all around them.

What if we could fix Little Rock ourselves?

George Washington, before becoming the first president, was promised funding for a bigger army by Congress; he was eventually given some help from the French but was always an underdog, having to find a way to get the new United States out from under the thumb of King George. He didn't wait. He did it with the resources he had.

As they say in football, "You don't play with the team you want; you play with the team you have!"

Mike Orndorff is a residential and commercial developer in downtown Little Rock.