Marriages and Divorces

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Angela Rae Blanton v. Aron Porter Blanton, granted Dec. 6.

Carnetha M. Jones v. Khaleel Jones, granted Dec. 7.

Jessica Howell v. Rodney White, granted Dec. 12.

Michael E. Murry v. Mari K. Massey, granted Dec. 13.

Tamera Cobb v. Justin Cobb, granted Dec. 14.

Roland Watley v. Hilda Nesby Watley, granted Dec. 14.

Tina R. Dulaney v. Tony Dulaney, granted Dec. 14.

Luciana Frazier v. Teron Holliman Sr., granted Dec. 16.

Marriages

Due to technical difficulties, the Jefferson County Clerk's Office doesn't have a list of marriages, according to a spokesman.