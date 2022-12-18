MNF: Rams-Packers Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

The reigning Super Bowl champions take on the reigning MVP as the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) head to Green Bay to face the Packers (5-8) for this week’s Monday Night Football. The Packers are favored by 5.5 points at SI Sportsbook with the game total set at only 39.5.

Here is where the line stands at SI Sportsbook:

Moneyline: Rams (+260) | Packers (-333)

Spread: Rams +5.5 (-143) | Packers +5.5 (+120)

Total: 39.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Baker Mayfield will be starting for the Rams for the remainder of the season after leading an impressive 98-yard, game-winning drive in the final moments of Thursday’s Week 14 game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders after only 48 hours with the playbook. This Rams team resembles nothing of the team that started this season, with no Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson or Aaron Donald. Cam Akers now leads this backfield with only 35 rushing yards per game and 3.33 yards per attempt this season. Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson make up the rest of Mayfield’s weapons. On paper, this certainly doesn’t look encouraging for the Rams. On the season, they are averaging 16.8 points per game (30th) while their defense has been middle-of-the pack, allowing 22.8 points per game (16th). The defense’s strength has been vs. the run game. The Rams are allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (102) this year, while they are allowing the 12th-most passing yards per game (228.6).

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Aaron Rodgers should be fresh coming off a bye, and it will be the first time since Week 2 that he has had all of his receivers available: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs. Watson has been a TD machine as of late, with seven in just his last four games played. AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones have effectively shared this backfield, with Dillon logging 18 carries after Jones exited the game early in Week 13. This Packers team has far underperformed expectations this season, scoring only 20.2 points per game this year (23rd) while allowing 23.2. In contrast to the Rams, the Packers have allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards this season (192/game), but they have been beatable on the ground, allowing the third-most rushing yards per game (154.8).

Green Bay is 5-8 ATS.

Los Angeles is 4-7-2 ATS.

Games have gone over seven times for Green Bay.

Games have gone over five times for Los Angeles.

Though these teams look evenly matched on paper based on the above stats, I don’t think this will be close.

The Packers are at home and Rodgers is the superior QB with all of his weapons healthy. He should have no trouble carving up this Rams pass defense. The Rams, on the other hand, will have a lot more trouble with a new QB vs. this tough Green Bay pass defense. Akers, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, isn’t going to be enough, even with Green Bay’s run defense deficiencies.

The Pick:

Packers -5.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.