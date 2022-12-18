MNF: Rams-Packers Player Prop Bets

The Green Bay Packers (5-8) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) for Monday Night Football. The game total is set at only 39.5, and the home team is favored by 5.5. Neither of these teams has performed up to expectations, but Green Bay should be coming into this matchup healthy and well-rested while Los Angeles is traveling with a team that looks wholly unlike the one that won the Super Bowl just a year ago. If you want to get in on the action, here are a few player props I am targeting at SI Sportsbook.

Let’s get to it!

Aaron Rodgers over 1.5 passing TDs (-110)

The Rams defense has been strong vs. the run this year, but they have struggled vs. the pass. Los Angeles has allowed the 12th-most passing yards and 17 passing TDs across 13 games played this year. I don’t think Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will be able to get a lot going vs. the tough Rams defense that allows the fourth-fewest rushing yards this year, but Rodgers should be able to toss a couple of TDs with all of his receivers healthy for the first time since Week 2. The Packers are rested coming off a bye, and they should be in charge at home on Monday night.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

Ben Skowronek over 2.5 receptions (-138)

We haven’t seen much of Baker Mayfield in this Rams offense, but what we did see last Thursday night was encouraging for Ben Skowronek. The big receiver caught seven of his eight targets for 89 yards on Thursday, and he should be able to nab three grabs on Monday. It’s a limited receiving corps for the Rams, so he should be targeted if only by default.

Christian Watson anytime TD (+163)

Christian Watson has seven touchdowns across his last four games, and the Rams are allowing an average of one TD per game to opposing wideouts and a league-worst 70.7% catch-rate. Rodgers likes him, and sometimes it’s just that easy – especially when it pays plus money.

Cam Akers anytime TD (+205)

The Packers run defense is terrible, but I’m leaning away from a rushing yards prop, because, well … Cam Akers is terrible, too. On the season, he is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry, and he has yet to exceed 61 yards in a single game. However, Akers could easily punch one in. Akers has three TDs in the past two games played, the Rams QB is new and will likely check down, and the Packers have allowed an average of one TD per game to opposing running backs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.