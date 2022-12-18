Musselman: No injury for Nick Smith

After University of Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith averaged 19.7 points in his previous three games, he shot 1 of 8 from the field and scored 5 points in 20 minutes in the No. 10 Razorbacks' 76-57 victory over Bradley on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Smith left the game with 17:05 left in the second half and went to the locker room with trainer Matt Townsend. When Smith came to the bench with 15:28 left Arkansas led 46-32. He remained on the bench the rest of the game.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Smith didn't suffer a serious injury and will be ready to play in Arkansas' next game against North Carolina-Asheville on Wednesday night in Walton Arena.

Smith missed the first six games recovering from a knee injury and as a precaution he took himself out for the final 5:32 of the Razorbacks' 88-78 victory over Oklahoma last Saturday in Tulsa.

"He got taped at halftime [Saturday], and then the tape felt a little uncomfortable," Musselman said. "I just didn't really feel the need to put him back in when he got taped up at halftime, and then left to get re-tapped."

Musselman said he discussed with assistant coaches Keith Smart and Gus Argenal whether to put Smith back in the game with Arkansas holding a comfortable lead.

"With the flow and the way the game was going, I just felt like there wasn't a need to probably put him back in at that juncture," Musselman said.

Musselman didn't hesitate when asked if Smith had a serious injury.

"No, no, no," Musselman said.

Getting technical

Arkansas and Bradley each drew technical fouls within a 28-second span in the second half.

After a dunk by Razorbacks 6-9 forward Jalen Graham over Bradley's 6-9 Malevy Leons, Jordan Walsh tapped his head and was assessed a technical foul for taunting with 11:16 left in the game.

Malevy Leon hit both technical free throws to pull the Braves within 60-38.

"So my emotions get the best of me sometimes," Walsh said. "When J.G. dunked on that kid, it kind of sparked something in me.

"I was celebrating, I was tapping my head, looking at the dude, and the ref was like, 'You can't do that, Jordan. You know you can't do that.'

"And I was like, 'Oh yeah, you're right.' He said, 'We're going to have to give you a technical.' I was like, 'OK, I understand.'

Bradley Coach Brian Wardle then was called for a technical foul with 10:48 left for arguing with the officials and Anthony Black hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 61-38 Arkansas lead.

There also were three flagrant fouls called in the game -- one each on Walsh and senior center Makhi Mitchell and one on Bradley senior forward Ja'Shon Henry.

Big crowd

Saturday's announced crowd of 16,675 for the second-largest for an Arkansas game played in North Little Rock. The largest crowd was 17,201 for Oklahoma State's 85-76 victory over Arkansas on Dec. 22, 2001.

In 23 games in Simmons Bank Arena, the Razorbacks have drawn 15 crowds of 11,000 or larger.

Wrong guy

Bradley forward Ja'Shon Henry was called for a flagrant foul with 11:40 left in the second half.

Arkansas guard Ricky Council stepped up to the free-throw line and made the shot before the officials stopped him taking a second attempt, huddled and determined it should be Anthony Black at the line instead.

Council's made free throw didn't count, but Black hit both of his shots to give the Razorbacks a 58-36 lead.

Black said he didn't initially know he was supposed to shoot the free throws.

"If I knew it was supposed to be me, I would've been up there," Black said with a smile. "[The Arkansas coaching staff] pulled up the free throw percentages, and it was like, 'Ricky has the best percentage so he's about to shoot.'

"And then the ref was like, 'Nah, number zero [Black] you've got come shoot.' So I'll take it. It's free points."

Council is shooting 80.7% on free throws (46 of 57) after hitting 7 of 8 against Bradley and Black is at 72.3% (34 of 47) after hitting 7 of 11.

Devo's defense

Arkansas junior guard Davonte Davis continued his stout defensive play Saturday against Bradley.

Davis, a Jacksonville native, matched a career high with five steals in the win. He also had five steals in the Razorbacks' overtime win against No. 1 Auburn in February.

Davis is averaging three steals per game in Arkansas' last three games. It is the highest three-game steals total of his Razorbacks career. He also finished Arkansas' 10th win of the season with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 30 minutes. The Razorbacks outscored the Braves by 17 points when he was on the floor.

"I thought he was unbelievable," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Just his effort, his energy and how he attacked passes, you know, five steals is a lot of steals for one player. I thought his contribution was really at a high level."

According to college basketball analytics website KenPom.com, Davis has recorded a steal on 3.01% of defensive possessions in which he has been on the floor this season. That figure ranks 23rd among players in the SEC and second on the Razorbacks behind forward Makhi Mitchell.

Muss vs. Bradley

The Razorbacks and Braves met for the first time on Saturday, but it was the second time Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman went against the Braves.

Musselman is now 2-0 against Bradley, including a game when he was Nevada's coach and the Wolf Pack beat the Braves 91-69 in Peoria, Ill., on Dec. 3, 2016.

Give me Liberty

Liberty Bowl executive director Steve Ehrhart, associate executive director Harold Graeter and board member Bill Stegbauer attended Saturday's game to promote the Arkansas-Kansas matchup on Dec. 28 in Memphis.

The Liberty Bowl officials appeared with Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek on the court during a timeout in the second half and showed off the game's trophy.

Erhart said tickets for the game are still available.