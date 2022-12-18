• President Joe Biden plans to appoint former Congressman Joe Kennedy -- Robert F. Kennedy's grandson -- as the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland. A U.S. official confirmed the news and said the appointment will be announced in the coming days. The official said Kennedy's position is expected to focus on Northern Ireland's economic development. Kennedy, 42, was once seen as the heir to one of the nation's most famous Irish American political dynasties. He left the U.S. House after eight years to pursue a Massachusetts Senate seat in 2020 but lost to the incumbent, Democratic Sen. Edward Markey. Since then, Kennedy has worked with the Groundwork Project, an organization he founded that helps communities across the country "build sustainable political infrastructure, engage and educate voters, and build power for the underrepresented and disenfranchised," according to its mission statement. He's not the only Kennedy to be named to an ambassadorship in the Biden administration. Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is ambassador to Australia, and Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the widow of former Sen. Ted Kennedy, is ambassador to Austria. The president has long expressed his admiration and noted his bond with the Kennedy family. His ties to the family highlight the notable echo between the nation's first Irish Catholic president (JFK, the youngest president) and its second (Biden, the oldest).

• The archives of Thomas Pynchon, including correspondence, handwritten notes and the typescripts for such classic novels as "Gravity's Rainbow" and "V.", have been acquired by the Huntington Library in San Marino, Calif. The transaction was announced last week. Financial terms were not disclosed. "Bringing a writer of Pynchon's caliber to The Huntington is an expression of our long-standing investment in American history and culture, while underscoring our commitment to 20th-century and contemporary literature," said Karen Lawrence, president of the library. Pynchon, 85, has rarely communicated with the media or many any public statements beyond those in his work. Son Jackson Pynchon said the family was impressed by the Huntington's aerospace, map and science collections, long areas of interest for the author. "We were confident that the Pynchon archive had found its home," he said. Thomas Pynchon is a Long Island, N.Y., native who has lived in the eastern U.S. for much of his life, but he has set many works in California, including "Inherent Vice" and "Vineland." The Huntington's archives also include the papers of Wallace Stevens, Hilary Mantel, Octavia Butler and Charles Bukowski.