North Little Rock notebook

Williams elected school board chief

The North Little Rock School Board has elected new officers.

Dorothy Williams is the new board president, replacing Rochelle Redus. Redus -- who served on the board from 2000-2006 and rejoined later, serving since 2018 -- becomes board secretary. Williams has been on the school board since 2006.

Natalie Wankum is the new vice president. She was elected to the board in 2018.

Valerie McLean, who joined the board this year, is its disbursing officer, with Cindy Temple as the alternate disbursing officer. Temple has been on the board since 2017.

Tracy Steele -- who served in the state House from 1999-2002 and from 2011-2014, as well as the state Senate from 2003-2010 -- will serve as the board's legislative liaison.

Board policy requires members to serve in their respective officer positions for one-year terms.

Holiday break starts for district students

The North Little Rock School District is officially on holiday break.

Friday marked the last day of classes for 2022. Students will return to school on Jan. 3, 2023.

Central Office buildings will be closed beginning Thursday and will reopen Jan. 2, 2023.

Residents advised on trash container

The city of North Little Rock said in a news release Friday that residents who have not received their new trash container by now should call (501) 906-6327 or email the North Little Rock Sanitation Department at nlrsanitation@nlr.ar.gov.

The sanitation department began using new, side-loading trucks and trash containers on Dec. 12. In the weeks leading up to the change, residents have been receiving their new containers.