FOOTBALL

D-II champs: Ferris State

Carson Gulker scored on three short runs, Sidney McCloud had a pick-6 and Ferris State rolled past Colorado School of Mines 41-14 on Saturday to successfully defend its NCAA Division II national championship in McKinney, Texas. Ferris (14-1) was in its third national title game in four years, winning its first title last year to complete a 14-0 season. This was the Bulldogs' eighth consecutive trip to the playoffs. Gulker scored on a 2-yard run to complete a seven-play, 79-yard drive for a first-quarter score then the Bulldogs followed with a 20-point second quarter on Eddie Jewett's field goals of 33 and 22 yards, CJ Jefferson's 19-yard run to finish an eight-play, 75-yard drive, and McCloud's 31-yard return in the final minute of the half for a 27-0 lead. The Orediggers (13-3) didn't score until there was just over a minute left in the third quarter on John Matocha's 10-yard pass to Michael Zeman.

CFL player fatally shot

Edmonton Elks wide receiver Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Memphis, the Canadian Football League team announced Saturday. The Elks didn't provide any other information about the shooting. Saulsberry had turned 25 on Monday. Saulsberry, who was from South Haven, Miss., played in eight games for Edmonton in 2022. The 5-8 player known for his speed was a two-time All-Gulf South Conference selection at West Alabama, where he led the team with 1,223 all-purpose yards during his senior season in 2019.

VOLLEYBALL

Texas claims NCAA title

Logan Eggleston, the National Player of the Year and Final Four Most Outstanding Player, had 19 kills, 7 digs and 3 blocks to lead top-seeded Texas to a three-set sweep of Louisville on Saturday night to give the Longhorns their third NCAA championship. The Longhorns scored the last four points of the third set, with Eggleston's kill leading to a championship clinching ace by Keonilei Akana. Texas won by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 26-24 to capture a third championships, the second for Coach Jarrett Elliott. The Longhorns also won in 1988.

BASEBALL

Dodgers set to sign DH

The Los Angeles Dodgers and designated hitter J.D. Martinez agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The 35-year-old Martinez, who also can play the corner outfield spots, hit .274 with 16 home runs and 62 RBI last season with Boston. The move reunites Martinez with Mookie Betts, who was traded from Boston to Los Angeles in February 2020. Martinez was selected by Houston in the 20th round of the 2009 amateur draft. The five-time All-Star made his big league debut with the Astros in 2011. Martinez is a .288 hitter with 282 home runs and 899 RBI in 1,409 career games with four teams.

Pirates, Hedges reach deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran catcher Austin Hedges agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The 30-year-old Hedges played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with 7 home runs and 30 RBI in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central.

GOLF

Team Thomas first at PNC

Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie weren't about to let a bad foot and a bum ankle keep them from playing together in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla. The way they played Saturday, they might even be able to win it. The partnership Woods referred to as "Team Ice Bath" because of their injuries finished with a 13-under 59 in the scramble format, two shots behind Justin Thomas and his father, club professional Mike Thomas. Team Thomas won the championship belt two years ago, when Woods first introduced Charlie to a national television audience at the PNC Championship. Even being in the mix, much less the last group, looked unlikely the way father and son were hobbling around The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. Woods, limping from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, chipped in for eagle from behind the fifth green, hit whatever shot was needed and closed out the front nine with putts of 20 feet and 35 feet. Charlie's left ankle hurt to the point that he dropped to his knees after he topped his tee shot on the par-5 fifth hole. He rode in a cart with his dad -- that's allowed because this is sanctioned by the PGA Tour Champions -- and even changed shoes on the practice range to see if it would help.

Rozner leads Mauritius Open

French golfer Antoine Rozner has a two-shot lead going into the last round of the Mauritius Open. Rozner carded a 4-under 68 in the third round to move to 14 under par overall on Saturday. Countryman Julien Brun was alone in second after a 67. After starting with bogeys on the first and second holes and losing his overnight lead, Rozner regained it after seven birdies and one more bogey in breezy conditions at Mont Choisy Le Golf. Rozner has two European tour titles, in Dubai in 2020 and Qatar in 2021.