Offensive coordinator Riley earns Broyles award

Sports fans flocked to the Statehouse Convention Center on Dec. 6 to see Texas Christian University offensive coordinator Garrett Riley receive the Frank Broyles award.

The prize is given annually to college football's top assistant coach. David Bazzel launched the award in 1996 as a tribute to former Arkansas Coach Frank Broyles for his ability to develop assistant coaches.

Guests at the event enjoyed a lunch of salad, chicken, mashed potatoes and key lime pie before watching Riley accept the award.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal