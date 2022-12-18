OPINION | EDITORIAL: Officer’s shooting highlights danger

Wednesday night's tragedy in Stuttgart highlighted multiple painful conditions. Late that night, Sgt. Donald Scoby was in pursuit of someone in his car. The person then fled on foot, with Scoby right behind him. During that chase, the person is said to have shot and killed Scoby.

If you are a prayerful person, now would be a good time to send some in the direction of the Scoby family to give them some comfort at this horrible time. They had a dad and husband when he went to work that night, and now they don't. Those in law enforcement know that's a possibility, but the reality of it is still very hard to swallow for friends, loved ones, family members and his work family, which is beyond heart broken. Prayers to all of them would be in order.

What happened in Stuttgart was a painful reminder of what happened two years ago in Pine Bluff when beloved officer Kevin Collins, a detective, succumbed to a bullet fired, according to authorities, from someone Collins was going after during an investigation. The city and his fellow police officers here are still saddened by the event, so we know the path forward for Stuttgart is a long and painful one.

So the one condition is the dangerous nature of being a police officer. These public safety professionals carry around with them any number of devices that enhance their effectiveness and communications, not to mention their service revolvers and bullet-resistant vests. And yet someone with a gun and a lucky shot can take down these good soldiers who stand between the public and mayhem.

The other condition has to do with mental health. The person who is said to have shot Scoby had a lengthy record of problems both with law enforcement and as identified by his wife at the time but who later divorced the man. And several of the incidents involved guns – pointing one at police, threatening to use one around his family. There were also allegations of drug abuse and paranoia, with the man believing the world was out to get him and that all was lost.

Combined, that is, as was shown on Wednesday night, a dangerous cocktail. Officers don't know when they stop a car if the occupant is a Sunday school teacher or an armed madman.

In short, society has done a poor job of handling mental health problems. Hospitals may or may not be equipped to deal with such patients, jails provide no long-term solutions, and the treatment facility the person went to after one episode, that trip lasted only three days. And now he is dead, a police officer is dead and a state trooper is wounded.

Perhaps, at some point, more will be done to protect society from people who should not have weapons in the first place and in doing so, protect those people from themselves.