OPINION | LET’S TALK: The memories are ghosts of Christmas past

Ebenezer Scrooge was visited by the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future in "A Christmas Carol" and all its variations. Ideally, were there no spirits showing him his Christmas past, present and possible future, ol' Eb's conscience would kick in.

After all, Christmas seems to be the time of year when those of us who acknowledge the holiday, and who have been around a while, reflect on Christmases past as we plan for Christmas present and wonder how many Christmas futures there will be.

Having recently train-wreck-watched the dark, 2019 miniseries version of "A Christmas Carol" starring Guy Pearce -- a production that, borrowing a term I learned years ago from co-worker Karen Martin, was "sorta awful" -- I find myself dwelling on memories of my own Christmases past (some of which I've shared in this space before).

My earliest Christmas memory is that of singing in a kindergarten Christmas-program choir in Rolla, Mo. My mother insisted that I was the only kid actually singing. Don't know whether that was shyness on my classmates' part or whether they'd decided they wouldn't sing with the one Black kid in the class, whom they had shunned in other ways. Whatever. I apparently "killed it."

From there my memory drifts to life in rural Little Rock and the Christmas I found my hidden gift, a toy ironing board, and was unwise enough to mention it to Mama, who got mad and told me Santa Claus was going to take it back. I remember that Christmas morning ... and the ironing board waiting for me after all. I remember coming to the realization on my own one Christmas that the Jolly Old Elf wasn't real. (Thanks, Mom, for all those gifts you sacrificed to give me, only for a make-believe dude in a red suit and a sleigh to get the credit. Heck, we didn't even have a chimney.) I remember the year that, after deciding that nobody in the household was moving fast enough to fetch a Christmas tree, I went out into the nearby woods with a big knife and got one myself. Yep, it was smallish and missing some branches on one side, but we went with it.

I remember that trying Christmas in my young adulthood when my mentally ill sister, who'd moved back to Arkansas for a time, had a bad spell and put us through the ringer; she eventually went on to a more stable life when she finally realized she needed to take her meds.

One of my all-time favorite Christmases was the one during which my stepfather and I went to the former Gold's House of Fashion in downtown Little Rock, picked out an outfit that Mama had admired earlier, and through some creative hemming and hawing, had her believing we'd picked out an ugly gift for her. And I remember that last (I think?) lesson I had to learn that Mama preferred personal gifts. Can't remember the fate of that set of "fancy" silverware I got her, thinking she'd "just love" it.

Another choir-related memory: I remember my many years in choir at my brother's church, every Christmas co-singing "Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child" and that hip-hop-beat version of "The Hallelujah Chorus" -- the one by Quincy Jones featuring the All Star Chorus.

I remember the years of Christmas decorating efforts, including that big, overdone "Rudolph" table decoration I created as a first-time-around wife and, having taken a lesson in Christmas decorating from a pro designer, was so proud of. I remember my ex-husband's extreme disdain for it. After all these years, I admit he had a point. I remember having to stop wrapping my big fake ficus tree in lights and counting it as a Christmas tree, because adding and removing said lights made the tree drop leaves like crazy and hey, those leaves weren't growing back.

I remember finally deciding that Christmas decorating wasn't for me. I came to the same conclusion when it came to Black-Friday shopping.

Of course my fondest memories of Christmas are of the food ... including and especially the Snickerdoodles and other cookies Mama baked and carefully wrapped individually in tinfoil; and the folded-ribbon-shaped hard candies she'd buy and put out in her prized candy dishes.

And I can't leave out the memory of growing up, and old, with the original Christmas specials "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "Frosty the Snowman" ... which premiered two, three, four and seven years, respectively, after my own "premiere" on earth missed Christmas 1961 by just short of two months.

To these memories. I add:

Memories of Christmases of recent past: The growing realization that sending anything through the mail, including and especially a rent check, can be a crap shoot; the relief that we have no porch that might be visited by pirates.

Plans for Christmas present: Looking forward to a chill day and celebrating the reason for the season year-round.

A hokey wish for my Christmas future: That I actually might win one of those creatively ugly sweaters on Jimmy Fallon's "12 days of Christmas sweaters" on "The Tonight Show."

Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

