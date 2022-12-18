OPINION | PAPER TRAILS Mammoth Springs native enjoys milestone with induction into Grand Ole Opry

The newest member of the Grand Ole Opry is a native of Mammoth Springs, scored a breakout hit in 2018 with "Girl Goin' Nowhere" and might have more tattoos than most other Opry members combined.

We're talking about Ashley McBryde, of course, and on Dec. 10, the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Opry in Nashville, Tenn., by her pal and hero, Terri Clark.

The 39-year-old called it "the biggest night of my life."

Her invitation to become part of the Opry came as a surprise. On Oct. 6, she was being interviewed on the "CBS Mornings" program when Garth Brooks showed up during her segment from the Opry House and invited her to join.

During a pre-induction news conference, McBryde talked about visiting the Opry when she was 12 with her mom as part of a bluegrass event. They met up with some musician friends and got a behind-the-scenes tour of the Opry. She also stood on the Opry stage, where she played "Pea-Pickin' Time in Georgia" on a borrowed guitar for her mom and their friends.

"That was my first time to come to the Opry," she said. "I ate a Tootsie Pop and we went back to the hotel."

Growing up, McBryde attended shows at the Opry and saw acts like The Whites and Ricky Skaggs. She made her official Opry debut on June 16, 2017, and has performed there more than 20 times.

At her induction, with family and more than 4,000 fans in attendance, McBryde of course played "Girl Goin' Nowhere," the song that was inspired by a teacher who once told McBryde that her dream of moving to Nashville to write songs was "stupid."

"I wrote that song in hopes of playing the Opry someday," she said during the news conference.

She also invited early supporter, friend and fellow Nashville rebel Eric Church to perform "Bible and a .44," a song from her 2016 album "Jalopies and Expensive Guitars." It was a thank-you to Church, who in 2017 brought McBryde on stage to play the song during a concert at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

"That was the first time I'd played in a stadium, used in-ear monitors or seen 19,000 people in one room," she said.

It's been a busy and fruitful few months for McBryde, who often became emotional during her news conference. Her album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville," was released on Sept. 30 and has earned raves from not just country corners but also from outlets like Esquire and NPR.

Last month, McBryde and Carly Pearce won a CMA award for Musical Event of the Year for their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" and she's nominated in two categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards -- Best Country Album for "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" and with Pearce for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

