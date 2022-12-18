‘Opportunity zones’ made to order for Springdale, developers and city, leaders say

SPRINGDALE -- Ken Hall could not believe what he was reading in early 2018. He asked a colleague to double-check.

A just-passed change in federal tax law aimed to help people in lower-income areas by encouraging investments where they lived and worked. The areas described fit virtually all of Springdale east of Thompson Street in an otherwise thriving Northwest Arkansas.

The new "opportunity zone" designation was no loophole for an already-thriving region to exploit, though, said Hall, a tax attorney at the time. The economic boom of recent years left much of Springdale behind including its downtown, he said in an interview. Renovating older buildings or clearing them to build anew cost more than starting fresh on then-undeveloped land in other parts of Northwest Arkansas.

Efforts to revitalize downtown Springdale raised concern before 2018, said Lance Eads, formerly both a state senator for Springdale and Springdale Chamber of Commerce executive. Interstate 49 in Arkansas opened in 1999, a major traffic corridor that drew development westward. This accelerated the trend away from east Springdale, Eads said in an interview Wednesday.

Downtown revitalization was a less-attractive option to some, he said. Opportunity zones changed the dynamic, attracting new investment downtown without competing with development in the west, he said.

Today, Emma Opportunity, the investment fund led by Hall, leads a $3 million renovation of the First Security Bank building at 100 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale, one of the biggest of several projects downtown and in east Springdale by Hall's fund and others.

Those projects include the "Little Emma" apartment building downtown, a 26-unit complex designed to be affordable compared to other rental properties in Northwest Arkansas. One of the advantages of the zones, Hall and others said, is how it makes projects profitable with lower rents and increases the supply of housing and commercial space in the tight Northwest Arkansas rental market, further easing price pressure.

Investors large and small fund those projects by taking advantage of opportunity zones, he said. Virtually all of eastern Springdale lies in one of the four "opportunity zones" there, all of them bordering each other but divided into four zones since the changed tax law is based on census tracts.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines tracts as "small, relatively permanent statistical subdivisions of a county or statistically equivalent entity that can be updated." The boundaries of each tract are drawn by the Census Bureau.

"We thought we had five," said Bill Rogers, president of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce, about Springdale census tracts fitting the opportunity zone definition. Other opportunity zones in Northwest Arkansas include two in Fayetteville and one in both Rogers and Siloam Springs.

Little Rock, the state's largest city, is the only other Arkansas city with four such zones within it, state records show.

Those investment opportunities are not just for the rich and famous, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

"One of the best things about it is how local people have a means to pool their money together and invest," Sprouse said. "Yes, there are big names we'd all recognize investing, but so are others you wouldn't recognize, and some from outside the city."

"I'm hard-pressed to find anything negative about it to the city," Sprouse said of opportunity zones.

Rogers agreed.

"Government incentives don't always work as they are supposed to, but this time in Springdale this is working exactly as it is supposed to," he said.

Opportunity zone defined

Investors pay less in capital gains taxes when they profit off projects within an opportunity zone.

Savvy investors hang on to investments such as stocks for as long as they can as long as those investments rise in value, Hall said. Any profit they make from selling them is taxed by a combined total of 25% of state and federal capital gains taxes.

Bipartisan members of Congress, led by Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., wanted a change to encourage investors to put money into relatively low-income areas, according to news accounts. They settled on census tracts, which can vary in size and population, rather than cities, counties or other political boundaries in determining where those relatively low-income districts were. They wanted to draw investment to tracts with an individual poverty rate of 20% or more and an overall median income of 80% or less of the surrounding area.

The most important provision of the tax change, Hall said, is any increase in the value of investments in opportunity zones is not subject to capital gains taxes so long as the investors do not sell the property for at least 10 years.

"You can't build junk and flip it," said Don Harris of Springdale, a partner with Hall and Tom Lundstrum of Cave Springs in the Emma Opportunity fund. A renovation or new building needs quality workmanship and materials for the investment to keep its value and profit in 10 years, he said.

Harris is a former executive for Walmart Stores Inc. The big advantage Springdale has with opportunity zones, he and Hall said, was Springdale residents with money to invest plus an overall thriving region attracting investment.

"I'm from Flippin. It is also in an opportunity zone, but it has not attracted opportunity zone investments," Hall said, referring to the Marion County town. But Flippin in north-central Arkansas lacks both Northwest Arkansas' growth and a local investor base as large as Springdale's, he said. The growth in Northwest Arkansas can now be brought back downtown and to other areas of eastern Springdale, including much of the area's older industrial base.

Investor support

Harris agreed the local pool of willing investors proved vital.

"We found a lot of people who want to invest here and help their town," he said.

Each state's governor decided which qualifying census tracts were "opportunity zones." Rogers credited his predecessor, Perry Webb, with Springdale's success in getting the four tracts in the east on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's list.

"Somebody called our office on a Friday after the law passed and asked if he'd heard of these opportunity zones," Rogers said. "Perry said, 'No I haven't, but I'll call you back on Monday.'"

Within a couple of working days, the chamber rallied behind getting designations for Springdale.

As a senator at the time, Eads helped coordinate the presentation to the governor's staff, according to Rogers.

"The governor wanted areas that could show results quickly," Eads said. "We were able to make the case."

The onset of the covid pandemic in 2020 delayed some of the opportunity zones' full impact, but now the tax change is taking full effect, according to Rogers, Eads and Sprouse.

"Much of our development in downtown Springdale is because of it," Rogers said.

Developers Ken Hall (right) and Don Harris talk Thursday Dec. 15, 2022 in the 1st Security Bank building which is undergoing a $3 million renovation in downtown Springdale. See nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Pedestrians pass Thursday Dec. 15, 2022 in front of the 1st Security Bank building which is undergoing a $3 million renovation in downtown Springdale. See nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



The Little Emma apartment building is seen Thursday Dec. 15, 2022 in downtown Springdale. See nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

