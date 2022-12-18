100 YEARS AGO Dec. 18, 1922

HUNTSVILLE — Notice has been given that a bill will be introduced in the legislature at the 1923 session providing for the creation of an improvement district to construct an improved public highway from Huntsville to Ozark, the proposed route beginning at Huntsville and running west via Manty to Drake’s creek, thence by Combs to Cass and Ozark.

50 YEARS AGO Dec. 18, 1972

JONESBORO — Mayor Ray Goodson of Black Rock (Craighead County) said plans were under way to obtain a sanitary sewer system for the town. Goodson said that a system will cost about $120,000 and would require a year to complete. Installation of a system was approved at a recent public meeting.

25 YEARS AGO Dec. 18, 1997

A neighborhood association and several downtown residents have filed suit against Little Rock and a local mental health organization to block apartments for mentally ill adults now being built near two historic neighborhoods. The 12-unit Kathleen Peek Apartments are under construction at 1515 Rock St. between 15th and 16th streets on land owned by the Little Rock Community Mental Health Center, a nonprofit organization. … Proposed tenants are adults diagnosed with major depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, but no convicted felons will be accepted, Tom Grunden, the organization’s executive director, told residents at an October meeting held to address neighborhood concerns. … The suit asks for a preliminary injunction to halt construction, which began Oct. 16, and a court order permanently forbidding the agency from putting the apartments on that site. … Residents also contend that the design of the apartment building does not conform with historic district guidelines for the area.

10 YEARS AGO Dec. 18, 2012

The Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct has agreed to seek a change in its procedures to allow citizens to publicly disclose any formal complaints they file with the committee. The agreement stems from a federal lawsuit filed last year by Little Rock-based journalist and author Mara Leveritt, who challenged the current procedures as unconstitutional. Current procedures deem all formal complaints of alleged attorney misconduct to be “absolutely privileged and confidential and exempt from disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act,” with violators subject to being held in contempt of court and punished by a fine or jail time. … “I see this agreement as a step forward for Arkansas,” Leveritt said in an e-mail. “In the past, citizens such as myself were threatened with a fine or jail if they discussed a complaint filed with the Supreme Court’s Committee on Professional Conduct. Reporters were similarly restrained. The committee has now agreed to respect citizens’ First Amendment right to free speech.”



