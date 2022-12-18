Overcoming Ian’s destruction, continued





Snapping out of our holiday revelry for a moment, let's get an update from my sister in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which decimated the city on Sept. 23.

Christmas won't include our customary exchange of gifts, according to her email messages, since deliveries and mail are inoperable or unreliable. Several of the following communications were sent while my sister and her husband were still staying at a nearby hotel that had power and Internet before being able to re-occupy their house on Nov. 11:

Nov. 9: "The post office is closed, so we have to go to a makeshift version of it at the RSW [Southwest Florida International] airport, which is where we are right now. There won't be mail delivery for months.

"Big screwup: Florida Power and Light came to the house Sunday night [Nov. 6] after we left for the motel and installed three meters, and turned the electricity on with no knowledge that the inspection hadn't even happened yet; it was scheduled for the next day. so when the inspectors came, they couldn't touch anything because they could get electrocuted, and if I flipped a switch on in the house I could start a fire.

"So Florida Power had to come back to shut off the electricity, and the inspectors went somewhere else. They came back Tuesday [Nov. 8] and faced an incredible amount of work; there must be, oh my gosh, 30 flooring switches and plates that they have to replace as well as a great big electrical box outside. They ran out of switches, so they're going to come back this afternoon.

"I still don't know when I'm going to get the damn electricity on, but we're moving back to the house on Friday morning [Nov. 11]. I can't take the hotel anymore; it's been 15 days already. I'm just going to stay in the house no matter what.

"I don't have much else to tell you except that it's still a great big total inconvenient mess. I don't know when we're going to have Internet or television. This is the way life is right now.

"Regarding the election [on Nov. 8], I think I know about most of it, but it really doesn't matter, does it? It's my life that matters at this moment."

Nov. 11: "We are back in the house; we checked out of the motel this morning so we're here to stay regardless of what happens. Florida Power and Light had to go over to the other coast because of Hurricane Nicole, so we still do not have electricity. But when we were coming home last evening we saw a beautiful rainbow in the sky. It was so uplifting--a rainbow just when we needed it.

"I've been out and about while on the phone all day trying to get through to the electricity guys. Finally reached them; they just left after energizing the house. You have no idea the relief."

Nov. 26: "Yes, I am OK, just very tired of a month of dealing with the disorder and chaos. Only yesterday did we discover how to use a hotspot, where Internet service is supplied through our cell phone. What an eye opener. We have been living off of the cell phone for all communication, even sending invoices to our vendors. The ordering process never stopped.

"Almost all of the destruction of Ian has been accounted for in the way of estimates for repair. The dollar amounts are overwhelming, like $27,000 to restore the elevator in the [three-story] house. I think we are close to $100,000 in repair costs by now, and do not know how much insurance will cover. Wait time for all of it is at least two months. The pool [in which a refrigerator and lots more debris is floating] has not been addressed yet, but that will be a fortune, for sure.

"We have not fully cleaned the lower level yet. Servpro [a water restoration service] did not materialize. A second estimate came in at $15,000, and the third service (which will start on Monday, Nov. 28) wants $4,000, so those are the people we chose.

"We ordered a very large dumpster to be delivered on Monday and all of the trash will go into there rather than black bags all over everywhere with long wait times to be picked up. Most of the cleaning and disinfecting is happening on cinder block, but there is a lot of drywall that has to be torn out. We hear it is not available, so I will be looking at 2x4s for awhile.

"Our Chevy Tahoe will be pulled out of the garage and taken to an auction block for usable car parts. So sad. We can't even open the doors or move the ignition because of the salt residue, and the entire interior is full of mold.

"I am feeling a little better now. My attitude is improving now as I don't feel so underwater, so to speak. We are having Thanksgiving dinner at the Aqua Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Bonita Springs.

"We just got word that Comcast may be restored, so hope to hook up cable TV this weekend. I will definitely be more in touch. Thank you so much for your concern. It has been with me all of this time."

Dec. 4: "No Internet until an appointment with Comcast on Dec. 9. No mail until maybe the end of January. The dumpster was filled and taken away. On Monday [Dec. 5] we'll start vacuuming the garage floor, begin power-washing the walls and garage floor on Tuesday, then mold spraying everything about three days later.

"The complete set of stairs from the basement to the foyer have been removed; there was tons of mold underneath, so it had to be done. Everything is still a mess, but at least there's been some progress. Insurance claims have not been started yet.

"I am OK; just irritable, but I make sure to walk every day and am eating well. More soon."

. . .

The plan for the area, according to authorities in Fort Myers Beach, is to recover from the destruction of Ian and be up and running by Thanksgiving 2023. Officials have announced a five-year plan to completely rebuild.

I hope I won't have to wait that long to get my annual holiday gift of a huge box filled with Florida oranges and grapefruit. I'm missing them already. But I bet my intention to send my sister a Home Depot gift card will be appreciated, whenever it's sent.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

