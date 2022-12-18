Pair happy about decision to return to Arkansas football team

FAYETTEVILLE -- In the midst of the transfer portal madness, players declaring early for the NFL Draft and opting out of the bowl season, the University of Arkansas got a huge present this month.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, one of the faces of the program the last couple of years, announced that he would be returning not only to play in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, but also for his senior season in 2023.

Jefferson spoke to the media about his decision for the first time on Saturday after the Razorbacks' morning practice inside Walker Pavilion.

"Basically I knew I always could play here, and I just felt like this was home for me and I didn't want to leave," Jefferson said. "I just felt like I had built a bond with ... everybody in the locker room, coaches, the whole staff, so I didn't want to just give that up.





"So I just wanted to come back and finish out the right way and just go out there with a bang. Start the season off right for the bowl game, come back and just grind."

Sixth-year senior offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, appearing on a video call with Jefferson, also made the decision to play in the bowl game when he could've been preparing for his appearance in the East-West Shrine game and for the draft.

"That was kind of a difficult decision," Wagner said. "Because there's a really good part of me that was like, 'Playing in a pretty good East-West game, need to get ready for the draft, combine, all that stuff.'

"Then there's that other part of me which spoke a lot louder of, 'Man, I'd really like to play one more. I'd really like to go out the right way. Finish my season up as a captain the right way, finish my season up as a teammate, as a friend and as just as a player to be able to go out there one last time wear the Hog uniform.'

"Because I felt like I would have regretted a lot more if I had opted out versus if I did not opt out. And that's nothing against guys that did opt out. I wish them all the best and everything, but I just felt personally and I wouldn't sleep better at night if I had opted out."

Jefferson's value to the Razorbacks has been shown by the team's production with him on the field and without him.

Arkansas went 6-4 with Jefferson as the starter, with all three of those losses by two points, and they averaged 471.3 yards and 34.1 points in those games.

With Jefferson out due to a concussion (at Mississippi State) and a shoulder issue (LSU), the Razorbacks averaged 366 yards and 13.5 points, including a 13-10 setback at home against LSU.

"I mean, I didn't have a healthy season like I wanted to," Jefferson said. "I [didn't] have the season that I wanted, so I always knew I wanted to come back, and I just want to finish in an Arkansas uniform."





Jefferson said he understands the impact of his decision on an Arkansas fan base that is processing the losses of other key players for the bowl and next year, such as linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders, tight end Trey Knox and receiver Ketron Jackson.

"I saw, just the fans," Jefferson said. "I mean, I'm getting tagged in different things each and every day. So, I mean I love it, I enjoy it, I embrace it.

"But also it just goes to show the impact that I do have as a Razorback for this whole state of Arkansas. And things that I've done off the field and on the field just show that I'm heading in the right direction."

Jefferson, a 6-3, 242-pounder from Sardis, Miss., ranks No. 9 in FBS pass efficiency at 165.29 entering the Liberty Bowl. He owns the school's second- and third-best single-season completion percentage years with 68.3% this season and 67.5% last year.

Arkansas freshman Chris Paul, also speaking on Saturday, recognized the impact of Jefferson's decision on the program and the state.

"That was a huge announcement for us," said Paul, who will make second start at linebacker in the bowl game beside freshman and first-time starter Jordan Crook. "I think KJ, well I know KJ does have a big role in the Arkansas football team and in the community, so I think that was huge."