Pine Bluff cruises; Dollarway squeaks by

Deriyon Graydon collected a double-double, and Pine Bluff High School scored an 87-54 rout of El Dorado on Friday to improve to 3-0 in 5A-South boys basketball.

Graydon finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 sophomore was also a big presence defensively with five blocks.

Austyn Dendy led Pine Bluff (5-5, 3-0 in 5A-South) with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Courtney Crutchfield added 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists; and X'Zaevion Barnett had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists.

El Dorado (1-8, 0-3) lost its eighth straight game.

Pine Bluff will return to action Dec. 27 in the King Cotton Holiday Classic against St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif.

Dollarway 60, Marvell-Elaine 59

In Marvell, Omarion Watson made five 3-point baskets as part of his 26 points, and Dollarway (6-2) held off a challenge by the Mustangs to earn a nonconference win.

Watson made 2 free throws with 8.5 seconds left to give the Cardinals the lead. They completed a comeback from trailing 21-10 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime.

Aiden Filhiol scored 11 points and Mark Davis had 10 for the Cardinals, who'll return to action Dec. 28 in the Clarendon tournament.

Watson Chapel 46, Greenbrier 45

In Greenbrier, the Wildcats needed all of Khamani Cooper's 16 points and 11 rebounds to come away with a nonconference victory.

Watson Chapel (7-5) sweated out a last-second attempt by Greenbrier (3-7) that was no good.

The Wildcats will host Sylvan Hills at 7 p.m. Tuesday and begin play in the Sheridan tournament Dec. 28.

GIRLS

Dollarway 31, Marvell-Elaine 12

In Marvell, Olivia Arnold scored 16 points and Adrianna McAfee had 9 in leading the Lady Cardinals past the Lady Mustangs.

Dollarway will visit Drew Central on Jan. 3.

El Dorado 48, Pine Bluff 37

In Pine Bluff, the Lady Wildcats (4-6, 2-1 in 5A-South) won their third game in the last four.

Caitlyn Darrough led the Fillies (0-9, 0-3) with 13 points.

Pine Bluff will return to action Jan. 3 at Hot Springs Lakeside.