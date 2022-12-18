Police: Man, 25, arrested in Little Rock homicide

A fatal shooting on Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, police said.

Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said early Sunday.

Shorty has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of next-of-kin, Mark Edwards, Little Rock police spokesman, said.

Early Sunday, state police requested assistance from authorities in Little Rock with a homicide being investigated in Lonoke County, the post states. Little Rock police detectives who were notified of a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway “determined the two incidents were the same and the homicide occurred in Little Rock,” according to the post.

Shorty is being held in the Pulaski County jail with no bond listed, an online inmate roster showed. Shorty also had a warrant for a failure to appear in North Little Rock, according to the roster.