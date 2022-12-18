Practical apparel is always a plus when buying men gifts

Q My husband and I read your column. Do you have any favorite suggestions for what to buy for a man for a Christmas gift? You'd think that living with him would make me know, but I still need some help. I see lots of ads for electronic gifts, but that is not what I enjoy giving. I guess I have to admit that, like most women, my idea of a gift is something to wear. But what?

A Unlike most women, who love their gifts to be luxury items that they would not buy for themselves, men seem to prefer practical gifts. That doesn't mean they should be ordinary. No, they should be the sort of things he might buy for himself, only better quality and a lot nicer.

To quote the men's tie designer, Josh Bach, "It had become very difficult to find great men's gift items that expressed individuality and creativity, so I designed my own (served up with a side of wit and whimsy as well)." Here is a list that should span both the big gift item and the stocking stuffer category.

The perfect flannel shirt -- These can be found in department stores and online from stores like Orvis, Barbour of England, Pendleton, Lands' End and L.L. Bean.

A sweater -- not a knock-around type, but a special one for wearing to a nice occasion that does not actually require a blazer. It can be a luxurious cashmere, a European patterned wool crewneck, a solid pastel colored V-neck sweater vest or a stylish zip-front cardigan.

A watch -- For some reason that women do not share or understand, men seem to want more than one watch. Some men have collections that include a slim dress watch, a chunky sport watch, a digital watch or two, and something funky.

A fresh new, high-quality dress shirt, on the trimmer side, that's either white or a flattering shade of blue. Many have French cuffs (don't choose a French-cuff shirt if he hates cuff links).

Cuff links in a whimsical design -- if he likes French-cuff shirts.

A leather bomber-type jacket, if he does not already own one and if you can afford one. (Every man wants one!)

A wallet, but not an ordinary wallet. Instead one that's special in some way: perhaps it has the new curved corner shape that makes if fit in a man's front pocket (the Rogue Wallet); perhaps it is made of an exotic skin such as alligator or crocodile; or perhaps it is the slimmest wallet you have ever seen.

For a dramatic display under the tree: A staggered pyramid of matching wrapped boxes with a sweater in the big box on the bottom, a sport shirt or fine turtleneck shirt in the next second box, a wallet or belt in the next smaller box, and the smallest box with cuff links on top -- all in colors that coordinate and work together. The whole thing gets tied together with a big ribbon.

I hope you find that shopping for the uncommon, unique and whimsical gift can be a refreshing change ... fun for the giver as well as the receiver.

Please send your men's dress and grooming questions to MALE CALL:

Lois.Fenton@prodigy.net