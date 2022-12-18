PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville’s girls overcome slow start, open 6A-West with 47-35 victory over Bentonville West

BENTONVILLE -- Slow starts have become so synonymous with Bentonville's girls lately that coach Tom Halbmaier doesn't need to panic when the Lady Tigers face an early deficit.

The 6A-West Conference opener was no different Saturday afternoon as Bentonville bounced back from an early nine-point deficit to claim a 47-35 victory over Bentonville West in Tiger Arena.

The Lady Tigers (10-2, 1-0) closed out the first half with a 16-2 run to take control and claim their third come-from-behind victory in five days.

"They just start relaxing a little bit," Halbmaier said. "I told our girls we had our most missed shots in a quarter, and it happened to be in the first quarter. In the second quarter, we started picking it up and hit a few shots here and there. We scored 21 points in the second quarter, and I couldn't be more pleased with that."

West (7-7, 0-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead, which did lead to Halbmaier calling a timeout, and the Lady Wolverines enjoyed a nine-point cushion on a pair of occasions. The second one came when Savannah Rangel's 3-pointer put West ahead 21-12 with 5:22 before halftime.

Abbey Kate Sanders, however, made that disappear as the senior point guard hit three straight 3-point shots and tied the game at 21 less than 2 minutes later. Sam Rhuda and Sanders then each hit a bucket inside to give Bentonville its first lead, then Olivia Rustad countered a Maysa Willis bucket with a 3-pointer to give the Lady Tigers a 28-23 halftime cushion.

"Abbey was clutch in the second quarter," Halbmaier said. "Once she hit that third one, we just relaxed."

Bentonville never allowed West to get back-to-back scores throughout the second half, and that allowed the Lady Tigers to stretch their lead out. Bentonville put together a string of 10 unanswered points that spanned the third and fourth quarters to put its lead to a 46-31 margin.

Sanders and Rhuda had 12 points apiece for the Lady Tigers, who return to 6A-West action Tuesday at Rogers. Willis finished with 14 points and was the only player in double figures for West, which hosts Fort Smith Southside in league play Tuesday.

Boys

Studio City (Calif.) Harvard Westlake 58, Bentonville West 48

The team that handed West its first loss of the season also uses the Wolverine as its mascot.

Robert Hinton hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds before halftime to give Harvard Westlake a 29-28 lead, then it outscored West 18-4 in the third quarter to pull away.

Tucker Anderson had 19 points and Dawson Price added 16 for West (9-1), which returns to 6A-West play Tuesday with a home game against Fort Smith Southside. Brady Dunlap and Nikolas Khamenia led Harvard Westlake with 16 points each.

Bentonville 59, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 50

Bentonville put together a strong third-quarter performance as the Tigers came from behind to defeat Coronado.

Mofe Sam Adelusimo had a last-second bucket to pull Bentonville (8-2) within 30-25 at halftime, then scored six points in the third quarter as the Tigers went on a 15-4 run and took a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Coronado (2-3) did pull within 40-38 on Cory Conner's bucket with 6:14 remaining, but Bentonville scored 11 of the next 13 points and extended its lead to 51-40 after a Caden Miller putback.

Miller finished with 19 points to lead Bentonville, which travels to Rogers for a 6A-West Conference game Tuesday, while Adelusimo added 15 and Xander Collins 10. Josiah Cunningham had 21 for Coronado.