PREP FOOTBALL: 3A State champ Charleston leads all-state football selections

Class 3A state champion Charleston leads the list of football players selected as All-State from the River Valley as released by the Arkansas Activities Association earlier this week.

Quarterback and championship game Most Valuable Player Brandon Scott was selected all-state for the second-straight season after wrapping up a brilliant three-year career, which began the third game of the 2020 season as the starter at quarterback.

"We knew his 10th grade year that he would sooner or later work into our quarterback job," Charleston coach Ricky May. "He came against Ozark that year and had a great game. He just never looked back. He's just a winner."

Joining Scott from Charleston are two-way lineman Roy Hudson and linebacker Wiley Carroll, both seniors, and junior two-way performer Reese Merechka.

Scott completed 74.2% of his passes (204 of 275) for 2,644 yards and 32 touchdowns against just four interceptions, and ran for 843 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

In his three-year career as a starter, Scott threw for 6,073 yards and 66 touchdowns and ran for 2,192 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Scott was named the Outstanding Quarterback and the Outstanding Defensive Back in the 3A-1 conference.

Hudson was named the 3A-1 Outstanding Offensive and Defensive Lineman. He also received the Burlsworth Award for his play in the championship game.

Scott, Hudson and Carroll were part of a senior class that won three-straight conference titles and were 21-0 in three years in conference play.

Charleston's opponent in the championship game, Booneville, had two players selected All-State.

Senior fullback Cody Elliott and junior wingback Dax Goff were named to the team.

Elliott, in his only season to start at fullback, ran for 1,501 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also played defensive back and was the 3A-1 Outstanding Linebacker.

Goff ran for a school-record 2,322 yards this season with 29 touchdowns and also had 87 tackles as a linebacker, including 58 solo tackles, with 17 tackles for loss.

Elliott and Goff contributed to Booneville's record-setting rushing attack, which set a single-season state record with 5,955 yards rushing.

Class 6A runner-up and 6A-West champion Greenwood had six players named to the squad.

Quarterback Hunter Houston, linebacker Evan Williams, receiver Aiden Kennon, all seniors, as well as juniors Brady Mackey, a cornerback, and receiver L.J. Robins, and sophomore receiver Grant Karnes were named All-State.

Houston completed 310-of-436 passes for 3,684 yards and 33 touchdowns this season after throwing for 3,098 yards and 27 scores last year to become the first Greenwood quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Tyler Wilson in 2006 and 2007. Houston was named the 6A-West Outstanding Quarterback this season.

Williams was named the 6A-West Outstanding Linebacker this season.

Kennon caught 54 passes for 722 yards and two touchdowns this season and was also All-State last year.

Robins caught 85 passes for 1,051 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Karnes had 95 receptions for 1,287 yards and 15 scores.

Fort Smith Northside had two players selected: center Adrian Falcon and cornerback R.J. Lester, both seniors.

Fort Smith Southside also had three representatives with senior three-year offensive line starter Miguel Solis and junior offensive linemen Kobe Branham and Cooper Anderson selected.

All-everything Malachi Henry from Van Buren was named All-State for a second-straight season.

Henry became Van Buren's all-time pass catcher in all three categories with 166 receptions for 3,011 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career. He had 53 catches for 798 yards and 12 touchdowns this year in just eight games, missing the first two games with an injury.

"Not only the way he handled himself on the field, but he also had some things to overcome that kind of affected him off the field and his performance on the field as well," Van Buren coach Moe Henry said. "He handled that pretty well, too."

Henry was also selected the 6A-West Outstanding Receiver.

Alma senior quarterback Joe Trusty and junior linebacker Dillon Flanagan were named to the Class 5A All-State team.

Trusty threw for 1,398 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and finished his two-year career with the Airedales with 3,600 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Flanagan had 11 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles.

Clarksville offensive lineman Matthew Colvin was also selected.

Ozark had four players chosen by the 4A-1 conference coaches as All-State, including senior quarterback Landon Wright and senior running back Eli Masingale. Both were All-State for the second season.

Wright was selected the Outstanding Quarterback in the 4A-1, and Masingale was the Outstanding Running Back.

"They've been a really big part of our offense," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "They did a great job of operating the offense at running back and quarterback. Eli was in the weight room building himself up to be the player that he is. It's really shown with the young guys. It's been good to have both of them in the program."

Wright was definitely a duel threat quarterback. This season, he passed for 1,387 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 1,300 yards and 18 scores. In his career, he threw for 2,404 yards and 22 touchdowns, and rushed for 2,680 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Masingale was a three-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Hillbillies and ran for 3,416 yards in his career with 48 touchdowns with 4,234 all-purpose yards and 51 touchdowns. This season, he had 150 carries for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per carry.

A pair of Ozark's offensive linemen were also named; Hunter Collums, a senior, and Charlie Vandenburg, a junior. Collums was the Outstanding Offensive Lineman in the 4A-1.

"Hunter has been a three-year starter for us," Burns said. "He came off a couple of shoulder surgeries, so we were really glad he was able to make it back and play."

Lamar's Damien Hendrix and Shayne Hampton were named All-State.

Hendrix ran for a school-record 1,483 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hendrix also played defensive end for the Warriors and was the Outstanding Defensive Lineman of the 4A-4.

Hampton was the 4A-4 Outstanding Lineman.

Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott was an All-State selection in Class 3A. (File Photo/River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

