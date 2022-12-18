Preserving Arkansas crafts

I watched as hundreds of well-dressed people braved the rain on a Saturday night to enter a tent on the grounds of the Historic Arkansas Museum in downtown Little Rock. The HAM Foundation was sponsoring the 2022 Candelight Gala, designed to support HAM's living craft fund, and fundraising records were about to be set.

The fund was created this year to increase the number of activities related to heritage crafts. I'm reminded of a recent article in The New York Times, which reported on a near-extinct Polish craft called pajaki. It was all but lost when a woman saw one of the decorative hanging mobiles and began a quest to study and preserve not just the objects, but also the activity of making them.

Arkansas has crafts that likewise are in danger of becoming extinct.

In the United Kingdom, there's what's known as the Red List of Endangered Craft, which includes traditional cricket ball making. The United States has no such list.

Through the years, HAM has become one of the nation's top institutions for preserving crafts and trades. It's another area where Arkansas punches well above its weight class. The museum has showcased everything from jewelry created from hair to tinsmithing.

As I watched people donate money during live and silent auctions, I couldn't help but think that Louise Loughborough would be proud. Born Louisa Wright in Little Rock in 1881, she was the daughter of a Confederate veteran from a prominent family.

"She could trace her family lineage through state leaders such as Arkansas Supreme Court Justice George Claiborne Watkins and William Savin Fulton, Arkansas' last territorial governor and later a U.S. senator," Bill Worthen writes in "Arkansas Biography: A Collection of Notable Lives."

"She was educated in Little Rock schools and married J. Fairfax Loughborough in October 1902. He was an attorney with Rose Hemingway Cantrell & Loughborough, which later became the Rose Law Firm.

"The couple moved to the new Pulaski Heights suburb, and she engaged herself in civic activities. She was a charter member of the Little Rock Garden Club and a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. She served as vice regent of the Mount Vernon Ladies Association of the Union, the organization that restored and maintains the home of George Washington. Loughborough's involvement in historic structures in Arkansas began when the Little Rock Garden Club sought to improve the appearance of the War Memorial Building (now known as the Old State House) and its grounds in 1928."

The grounds were cluttered with signs and monuments. The building's roof had figurative statues salvaged from an Arkansas exhibit at the Philadelphia Centennial of 1876. The statues represented law, justice and mercy. Loughborough had the statues removed. The strong-willed woman didn't wait for approval from the War Memorial Commission to do so.

"In 1935, Loughborough was appointed to the Little Rock Planning Commission, and it was in this role that she first heard about a plan to condemn a half-block of houses that she had grown up admiring on Cumberland and East Third streets," Worthen writes.

"Although the neighborhood had fallen on hard times, becoming a red-light district and slum, Loughborough feared the loss of several historic structures, including the Hinderliter House, the oldest building in Little Rock. ... She enlisted the aid of architect Max Mayer."

In 1938, Loughborough convinced officials with the Depression-era Works Progress Administration to help with her preservation efforts. She then persuaded the Legislature to create the Arkansas Territorial Capitol Restoration Commission in 1939. The Hinderliter House had been built as a tavern. There's no evidence it was ever used as the territorial capitol, but Loughborough promoted that narrative as part of her fundraising campaign.

"With the help of Mayer, she directed restoration of the half-block of houses, placing them in a park-like setting surrounded by the downtown commercial district," Worthen writes. "The museum opened July 19, 1941, featuring the 'territorial capitol' (Hinderliter House) and three other antebellum structures."

Loughborough said she was attempting to show the "courage and fineness" of those who governed the territory. In 1960, the National Trust for Historic Preservation honored the restored neighborhood as one of its 12 outstanding museums in the country. The following year, architect Ed Cromwell took over leadership of what was known as the Arkansas Territorial Restoration.

"He began expanding the site to provide more space for programs and to cushion the original half-block from urban development," Worthen writes. "With federal Department of Housing and Urban Development funds that were matched by the Legislature, an adjoining half-block was acquired with the old Fraternal Order of Eagles building, which became the museum's reception center.

"In 1972, the museum began to move toward a professional staff and began re-examining its mission and programs in light of continuing research and changing museum and preservation standards. Research found only circumstantial evidence for the association of the Hinderliter House with the last territorial assembly. . . . Using probate inventories, newspaper advertisements and other period sources, the museum created furnishing plans for the houses. Research in materials culture exposed a void in the academic study of Arkansas' artists and artisans."

The name was changed to Historic Arkansas Museum in 2001 as the focus on arts and crafts grew. I've been fortunate to serve on the HAM Commission under three directors: Worthen, Swannee Bennett, and now Stephanie Haught Wade.

Worthen retired as director in 2016 after a 44-year career at the museum. Bennett moved up to director after Worthen retired, and then ended his 38-year career at the institution in 2020.

If you care about Arkansas history, you should own both volumes of "Arkansas Made: A Survey of the Decorative, Mechanical and Fine Arts Produced in Arkansas Through 1950." The first editions were released in 1990 and 1991. Updated editions were published last year by the University of Arkansas Press with help from Jennifer Carman, an independent art historian. The first volume covers 801 pages; the second is 514 pages.

The books are beautifully illustrated and set Arkansas apart from most other states, which lack such exhaustive studies.

Loughborough once said: "A leaky roof, a coonskin cap, a fiddle and a jug were not the outstanding characteristics of early Arkansas."

In their preface to the new edition, the authors write: "Firmly rooted in the popular image of early Arkansas is the idea that its inhabitants consisted entirely of courtly planters, border ruffians and poor subsistence farmers, similar to the characters depicted in the Arkansas Traveler. Such a skewed portrait of Arkansas ignores most of the actual population: working folks like yeoman farmers, enslaved African Americans, local merchants and craftspeople.

"Historically voiceless, artisan craftspeople comprised one of the largest and least understood segments of Arkansas' 19th and early 20th century population. Artisans deserve to be included in the history of Arkansas society, a community of individuals and groups who were mutually dependent on one another for survival. Their cultural legacy is not preserved in history books."

HAM's collection of Arkansas-made objects includes portraits by the likes of Edward Payson Washbourne, Henry Byrd and George Catlin; knives by James Black; and silver, photography, furniture, pottery and firearms. In 1981, HAM became the first history museum in the state accredited by the American Association of Museums.

After the name change in 2001, a new museum center opened, doubling the size of the former reception center. There are now 10,000 square feet of exhibits, a theater, a large gift shop and more. Louise Loughborough would be proud.

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.