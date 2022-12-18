Profile: Stint on Rep board has taught Tim Gauger the value of theater

Tim Gauger is the chairman of the board. But don't ask him to do a Frank Sinatra impression.

"Because I possess no talent for singing, music, acting," he insists. "I'm told I have a radio voice, but that's about the closest thing."

But he admits to being a fan of those things.

"I am a recent convert," he says, "and I learned to love theater once I joined the board of this organization."

That organization is the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, based in Little Rock. Gauger has been on the board since July 2019, serving on the Nominating Committee in early 2020 and chairing the board's Finance Committee from July 2020 until he was elected board chairman this past July.

Before that, he says, "I had been a casual consumer of theater. ... For me, going to the theater was one sort of many different entertainment options available, whether it be movies, going to the symphony -- things like that.

"But you know, once I got on the [Rep] board and started learning all of the inside things that have to happen for a production to go on, and really what a fascinating and cool thing theater is, I've gained really such an appreciation for it and what it takes to put on a show and how [each] show is just so uniquely different.

"I really became impressed with the uniqueness of every single performance and the appreciation for the people on stage and the talents they bring, and all of the folks who work behind the scenes to make the magic happen."

WISCONSIN NATIVE

Gauger, who grew up in Milwaukee, wasn't exactly a theater kid growing up, either. A seventh-grade production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," he says, was his first, last and only onstage experience.

He earned bachelor's degrees in journalism and law studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a law degree from the Northwestern University School of Law.

He moved to San Francisco and worked as an associate attorney in the business and labor litigation department of a large firm. In 1994 he moved to Little Rock and began work in the civil division of the state attorney general's office, serving as an assistant, senior assistant and eventually deputy attorney general until January 2007, when he became chief legal counsel to Gov. Mike Beebe. "I was Governor Beebe's chief lawyer for eight years," Gauger recalls.

Getting a job in Arkansas state government was, he says, "like anything else, it's 'Do you know somebody?'

"We had moved here to Little Rock, my first wife and I and our young daughter, she was 2 at the time. We were both practicing lawyers in San Francisco and, you know, when you're first second-year associates in big law firms, the time commitment was crazy to the point where you're [working] weekends and evenings and not nearly spending as much time with your daughter. And my wife wanted to get into teaching law and had an opportunity in Oklahoma City and one here.

"And so it was a really a family-quality-of-life type decision. It seemed like an easy choice at the time and, you know, being young and foolish, I thought to myself, well, "OK, I went to a big law school, I'm working for the tall-building law firm in San Francisco, I shouldn't have any trouble finding a job.' And I learned very quickly is that the legal market here at the time was very, very different than it is in the bigger cities. Frankly, people ask you, 'Who do you know here?', and the answer was, 'Absolutely no one.'

"I did meet somebody at church, he was already working in the attorney general's office, and he's like, 'Well, what are you doing?' I said, 'I'm kind of still looking for something to do.' And he took my resume and got it up to [then-Attorney General] Winston Bryant and his deputy, and then I got a phone call: 'Hey, how would you like to come work for us?'

"Did I imagine getting into government work? No. Was that the sort of opportunity that presented itself at the moment? Sure. And I learned to enjoy that work immensely. The lawyers I worked with there in the civil department were really hard-working folks and actually quite good at what they did with the resources they had. And the subject matter was interesting -- I got to practice law in areas that a lot of lawyers don't because I represented government -- a lot of constitutional law; you have all sorts of really arcane immunities that are helpful to you as a defense lawyer. And you have opportunities to begin to work with agencies and legislative process."

Beebe had been attorney general from 2003-07; when he took office as governor in 2007, Gauger agreed to shift over.

"He was a heck of a good lawyer," Beebe says. "I inherited him from the attorney general's office," where Gauger had been lead counsel on the Lakeview school desegregation case, "and took him with me to the governor's office as general counsel. He read every single line of every single bill during every legislative session," Beebe recalls. "He was very meticulous."

After Beebe's second term ended in early 2015, Gauger joined Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a senior regulatory counsel, becoming senior vice president and chief legal officer in 2018.

UNFORESEEN ROLE

Gauger definitely didn't think he'd ever be in the role he now holds.

"It's like so many things in my life that I've gotten involved with -- that if you'd asked me 10 or 20 years ago, 'Do you see yourself in this position?,' the answer would be 'no,'" he says.

"The company I work for now, Arkansas Blue Cross, has been a longtime supporter of the [Arkansas] Repertory Theatre, and we had an individual, Patrick O'Sullivan, who runs our nonprofit foundation, who was on the board of the Rep and some other arts institutions that the company supports. And as his retirement became imminent and he started leaving those boards, certainly there was some opportunity for somebody else at the company to step in.

"And my CEO told me -- or asked me -- he said I think you'd be really a good addition to that board. And I thought, 'This is a neat organization; it's a vital one to the city and to the downtown area, and it's certainly worthy of your time to contribute what you can.'"

That CEO, Curtis Barnett, says he did encourage Gauger to join the Rep board. "He's a great colleague, and we're so proud of the work he's doing for the Rep," Barnett says. "Everything he does, he gives it his all. To me, it was a no-brainer."

The Rep was still in recovery mode following the suspension of operations in April 2018 in the wake of a devastating cash crisis. An outpouring of financial and other forms of community support brought the theater back from the brink. It all started with a rally outside the theater that involved a passel of theater, city officials and civic luminaries in which his wife, Stacy Sells, and stepdaughter, Anna-Lee Pittman McSpadden, were heavily involved.

Gauger has another element of family history with the Rep: another stepdaughter, Allyson Pittman Gattin, had been, until March 2018, the Rep's director of marketing and audience engagement.

"So, you know, I had that in a way that sort of family pressure to absolutely take this opportunity to get involved," he says.

CRISIS MANAGEMENT

He came onto the board just in time to face another crisis.

"The covid-19 shutdown was in March 2020, and we had to essentially cancel what was left of that season," Gauger says.

The Rep stayed shuttered for more than a year, easing back into production with a trio of outdoor productions in the summer of 2021. The first in-house production, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," followed that fall.

"But we were still meeting as a board during the interim, and a hell of a lot of that was looking for a way to sort of ramp down operations," Gauger says. "And certainly during that period of time it was, first of all, wondering 'How long is this going to last?'"

One of the keys to survival, he adds, was actively pursuing federal relief funds for shuttered venues. "There were undoubtedly some nonprofits who didn't handle it that well in terms of keeping up with the opportunities and taking advantage of them, who didn't survive," he says. "When we last met with our auditors and they went over the financial statements, they remarked that they work for a lot of nonprofits and that they thought we handled it probably better than any of their other nonprofit clients."

Other challenges to recovery included covid-19 protocols, worries about how the pandemic would affect attendance and "trying to deal with [Actors] Equity and what their requirements were going to be for the things we had to do to protect actors and actresses. There was an awful lot of activity going on for a theater that was not open.

"It's almost like this blur, like everybody has sort of lost a year and a half or two years of their lives, with everybody doing what they can and hoping, 'OK, we're gonna get past all of this.'

"You sort of survive that sort of existential crisis [in 2018] and you feel good about demonstrating to the public and your patrons that, 'OK, we are back, we've earned your trust and your support,' and then you get a real kick in the teeth. But you know, everybody shared in that misery one way or the other."

Gauger credits Will Trice, who in 2019 "retired" from a successful (as in Tony Award-winning) career as a Broadway producer in New York to come home to Little Rock and take over as the Rep's executive artistic director. He calls that "a real blessing to the institution and to the community. I can't say enough good things about Will and the trust that he brought to the community and his passion for the theater and for the city of Little Rock."

POST-PANDEMIC CHALLENGES

Trice and the board have put the theater on a sound fiscal footing, Gauger says, "and I say that with the caveat that I think that the board and everyone else is well aware of a number of things: No. 1 for a theater like this, it is a very, very challenging operating model -- we do rely pretty heavily on philanthropy and community support because ticket sales only account for about half of what you need to keep the theater going.

"And one of the large issues is, what does the post-covid world look like -- is there some lingering fear on some people's part from getting out into a public setting? Certainly the pandemic has changed a lot of people's lives; in terms of where they used to enjoy going out quite often, whether it's to restaurants, movies and theater, when you have a long period of time when people are forced to sort of spend a lot more time in their homes, they might get used to that.

"And of course I worry about inflation, because it hits everyone's operation, and how long that is going to last, because people have to make choices about what they support and what they don't."

Meanwhile, the 2018 shutdown was certainly a wake-up call: "I think we have really an entire board that is sort of laser-focused on the finances; you look at them every month and see where you are, relative to budget, and [say], 'OK, where did we miss and why do we think that happened?'

"Once you do something as drastic and traumatic as a shutdown" and the community comes out in force to support a resurrection, "that was your one shot. If that were to happen again, that would pretty much be the end. You can only go to the well so many times.

"Are our contributions where we like to see them? No. But we are starting to pick up some corporate sponsorships now that we hadn't had in the past, and I think that's important," he says. "I think the test will be as this season rolls out -- how things look at the end of the season.

"One of the consequences of the shutdown was we had two fundraising events scheduled, and we had to cancel both of them, the garden gala and the New Year's Eve gala; that's a blow. But we will have those again this year. I think how much enthusiasm and how much participation we get in those events will be an important barometer."

The price of Rep tickets -- up to $60, set against the cost of other, less expensive forms of entertainment -- could be another challenge.

"You know I'm biased, but I think that for the product you get, our ticket prices are more than reasonable," Gauger says. "Yeah, that will certainly be a challenge, related to inflation or anything else; there are some people who might say, 'OK, my Netflix subscription is, what is it now, 20-some bucks maybe, and I can watch as many movies as I want.'

"I don't think we're ever going to win that sort of battle, but I think you have to do your best to convince people that, maybe it is a little bit higher, but you get your money's worth."

Down the line, Gauger says, "well, the goal, of course, is that the Rep will remain an important part of the arts community here in Central Arkansas. I view the arts and opportunities for people to enjoy them as really all part of the quality of life and really an important investment and economic development, and I believe it's important to be part of really the larger comeback of the downtown area.

"The Rep and a lot of other arts organizations here in Little Rock will remain and persevere as long as the public finds them to be worthwhile and supports them. That includes not only countless individuals that really contribute to an organization like this through volunteering their time ... but also the business community. You have to recognize that having a vibrant arts community and having a place like the Rep is really a key to economic development.

"And you know that my hope is that in five years from now and perhaps after my term on the board is over, that we will still have a Rep; it will still be putting on the quality shows, it will have the support of the community and we will be part of really a thriving arts community that include some of the other options that people have now that are different but nonetheless worthwhile.

"Whether it be productions at Argenta Community Theater, whether it be the traveling Broadway shows that come to Robinson, whether it be the productions put on at Wildwood -- I don't view the success of all those institutions as a zero-sum game; at least I hope people don't look at them that way. They are all important outlets for people, and they certainly enhance the quality of life of any community."

