Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov .21-25.

Maumelle Property Investment, LLC, to Gar Co RE, LLC, Pt SE 21-3N-13W; Tract 3-A, Osborne, $6,078,947.

Briland Enterprises, LLC, to DFW Hawthorne 2800, LLC, Ls1-3 & 8-10, Cantrell's Replat-Country Club Heights, $5,000,000.

Topview II Holdings, LLC, to DFW Hawthorne 2800, LLC, Ls3-8, Cantrell's Replat Country Club Heights, $4,000,000.

Derek E. Teter; Erin R. Teter to Jane Rich McDonald; Jane Rich McDonald Revocable Trust, 2324 N. Tyler St., Little Rock. L9 B6, Newton, $1,025,000.

KHC Design, Inc., to Michael B. Brandon Allen; Emily Allen, 3 Bella Rosa Court, Little Rock. L2, Bella Rosa Estates, $990,000.

Ellen Stevens Coffield; Coffield Revocable Trust to J.C.J. Holdings, LLC, 2106 Beechwood St., Little Rock. L2 B4, Country Club Heights, $980,000.

Cindy S. DeClerk; Cindy S. DeClerk Revocable Trust to Drake Anthony Hawkins; Melissa McIlroy Hawkins; The Drake And Melissa Hawkins Joint Revocable Trust Ls1-2 B1, Oakwood Place, $639,900.

Richard M. Marendt, Jr.; Connie S. Marendt to Jeffrey A. Goodhart; Micale E. Goodhart, 201 Weston Court, Little Rock. L1 B17, The Villages Of Wellington, $600,000.

Billie M. Ratcliff; Billie M. Ratcliff Revocable Trust to Cindy S. DeClark; Cindy S. DeClerk Revocable Trust, Lot C-21 B13, Chenal Valley, $595,000.

David E. Binz; Donna Lee Binz to SH And RD Properties, LLC, Ls3-5, Tice's Replat-Rushing And Tice, $590,000.

Casa Technology Ventures Inc., LLC, to RC4 AK, LLC, 141 Central Ave., Jacksonville. L425, Sunnyside Hills; L2 B16, Town Of Jacksonville; Ls2 & 4, Plainview; Ls5-6 B3, Machin; L14 B29, Iron Mountain; Pt SE SW 15-2N-12W; L4 B1, West Mill; L7 B3, Missouri Pacific, $581,000.

TCB Investments, LLC, to Longmire Investments, LLC, L1, Morris Manor, $560,000.

Roland K. Anderson; Rosemary Anderson to Dallas Hunter Madden; Sydney Madden, 124 Osage Drive, Maumelle. L92, Osage Falls, $449,500.

Summit Utilities Arkansas, Inc., to Ron Davis Property Management, LLC, 1515 E. 15th St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 & 7-12 B10, Dodge; LsA, B, C & D B15, Dodge; Ls1-6 B9 & Ls1-8 B16, Dodge, $413,000.

Lisa Spigner; Estate Of Sara Lynn Oliver to Brandon D. Lee, 609 S. Rock St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B151, Original City Of Little Rock, $400,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC, to Kustommade Properties, LLC, 2501 S. State St., Little Rock. Tract A, Kimball's South Park Replat, $385,000.

Deere Builders, LLC, to Jerry E. Butler; Amanda J. Butler, 9857 Willow Brook Drive, Sherwood. L21, Millers Glen Phase 8, $378,000.

Matthew James Hipple; Holly Joanna Hipple to Ralph G. Edwards; Mary E. Edwards; First American Exchange Company, LLC/Ralph G. Edwards And Mary E. Edwards, LLC, Pt NW SW & Pt SW SW 1-4N-11W, $362,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Mavis O. Ochieng, 17113 Willow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L82, Bent Tree Estates, $350,000.

Austin Blake; Sara Blake to Fawaz Nagi, 8624 E. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood. L16 B5, Creekside, $345,000.

Michael J. Stocking; Ronda E. Stocking to David T. Carey; Kim L. Carey, 7205 I St., Little Rock. L14 B1, HF Buhler's 12th, $339,000.

Paula Ann King; David King to Robert L. Gardner, III, L15, Chalets At Country Club, $329,900.

Robert J. Boardman; Bethene A. Boardman; Robert J. Boardman And Bethene A. Boardman Revocable Trust to Lucille V. Sorrows, L30, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $320,000.

The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Nadia Neree, 4 Pontalba Court, Little Rock. L163, St. Charles, $320,000.

Lawrence Patrick Anders to Jake Briggs; MaryLacey Briggs, L103, Longlea Manor, $315,000.

Royal Concepts Custom Homes, Inc., to Robert Anderson; Jessie Anderson, 5712 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L32, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $310,000.

Shawn O'Dell Construction, Inc., to Ted R. Harrisberger; Donna Harrisberger, 2641 Rock Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L11 B13, Stonehill Phase V, $309,000.

Billy Edwin Herring, Jr.; Bill Herring And Doris A. Herring Joint Revocable Trust to Allison C. Greenwood, 7507 Westwind Drive, North Little Rock. Pt NE SW 12-2N-13W, $300,000.

James Royal Wood; Teresa Lynn Wood; The Wood Family Trust to Jeffrey Hale; Melanie Hale L541, Kingwood Place, $273,500.

James Mart Averitt, II to Gary Downs, Pt W/2 Section 30-1S-10W, $271,440.

Lindham, LLC, to TSD Properties, LLC, 6819/6821 & 6823 Honeysuckle Lane, Little Rock. Ls1R, 2R & 3R, Honeysuckle Place Replat, $265,000.

Teryl Lee Littlejohn; Edward Niday to Meredith Ramsey, 2206 Windsor Court, Little Rock. L2, Windsor Hills, $257,000.

Amanda Orgel; Amanda O. Ferguson to General Enterprises Company, 104 Breckenridge Drive, Maumelle. L22 B24, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase IV, $246,000.

Ann M. Crain to Sequina Cunnings, 58 Woodridge Drive, Little Rock. L46, Woodridge Estates, $245,000.

Shon D. Benford; Shane L. Benford to Nathan K. Hewitt, 1212 Coulter Road, Sherwood. L17 B333, Park Hill NLR, $245,000.

Janice K. Campbell; Michael Campbell; Terri L. Algaier; Lori A.Algaier; Sharon L. Schaefer; The Schaefer Joint Revocable Trust; Gary C. Brauer; The Brauer Living Trust to Jon Burnett; Stephanie Burnett, Pt SE SW 18-3N-13W, $240,000.

Robert Crews; Victoria L. Crews to Consolidated Holdings, LLC, 1701 & 1801 S. Taylor St., Little Rock. L11 B19, Cherry & Cox, $240,000.

Alfredo Burgos Briceno; Maria Virginia Vetri Machin to Hayden Scott; Courteney P. Carpenter, 1322 Gamble Road, Little Rock. L36, Westhampto, $235,000.

EDC Family Properties, LLC, to Laurinda L. Chung; Laurinda L. Chung Trust Number One L1 B70, Lakewood, $235,000.

Donna Gayle Beaver; Willis A. Mitchell And Peggy Sue Mitchell Revocable Trust to Larry Whitwer, 5201 Crescent Drive, North Little Rock. L1, Farmere 5th, $230,000.

Suzanne Holland Mitchell; The Joanne Holland Living Trust to Kristen Renee Spickard; Corey Anthony McPherson, 103 Round Leaf Court, Sherwood. L602, Silver Creek Phase VI, $229,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to John Joseph Fitzgerald, 10409 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L54, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $225,900.

Ascent Development Group, LLC, to Dream Big Investments, LLC, Pt E/2 SE 35-3N-13W, $220,000.

Margie Luebke; Virgil Luebke (dec'd) to Noah Larson; Therese Ingellis, 9 Zircon Drive, Maumelle. L186, North Pointe, $220,000.

Shelia Ferguson McCauley; Darryl C. McCauley to Lara Michelle Parkhurst, 1512 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. L1 B130, Park Hill NLR, $220,000.

Leonard McKinney, III; Tina McKinney to Fugitt Real Estate, LLC, 126 Orleans Drive, Maumelle. L737R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $218,948.

Paula German; Roy German (dec'd) to Tristen Hester; Joseph Hester, 12218 Melissa Lane, Jacksonville. Pt N/2 SW 18-4N-11W; Pt NE SW & Pt NW SE 18-4N-11W, $210,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Troy P. Johnson; Misty D. Johnson, 5 Oakridge Drive, Jacksonville. L46, Tara Mount, $210,000.

Jacob L. Stickford to Crystal Andrea Reese, 6408 Allwood Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B10, Green Hills, $209,900.

Frances R. Casados to Rolland O. Oba, Jr., 5816 Willow Way, North Little Rock. L606, Trammel Estates Phase IV, $204,500.

Rebecca R. Averitt Turner to Gary Downs, Pt SW 30-1S-10W, $203,364.

Norma O'Dell Properties, LLC, to Mickey A. Schuetzle; Allison R. Schuetzle, 107 Marble Drive, Jacksonville. L29, Stoneridge Phase I, $195,000.

SFR3-020, LLC, to Christina Helbling, 27 Narragansett Place, Sherwood. L430, Indianhead Lake Estates Section C, $195,000.

Marilyn Atkinson; Marilyn Phillips to Kenneth W. Johnson, 1203 Eureka Garden Road, North Little Rock. L1, Victory Garden Acres, $190,000.

Richard Alan Carlson to Erin P. Taylor, 1406 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B10, Oak Forest, $189,000.

Mitchell K. Morris to Cameron L. Harris, 11 Ridgewood Drive, Sherwood. L7, Woodridge, $188,810.

Leslie Jane Joseph; Michael Garrett Horn; L. D. Horn Trust Number One to Melody Lyn Allensworth, 4805 N. Locust St., North Little Rock. L18 B67, Park Hill NLR, $181,000.

Karyl A. Bearden; Alex Campbell; Lawrence R. Bearden; Shirley Bearden to Derrick Wilson, 1117 Bryan St., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B6, Success, $180,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Curtis Iwata, 46 Saxony Circle, Little Rock. L54, Allendale, $175,000.

Gerri L. Whiting to Cherilyn Tyler Stewart, 817 W. 58th St., North Little Rock. L10 B1, Heatherfield, $170,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Kathryn Ann Baker, 1904 Peony St., North Little Rock. L541, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $169,900.

Rodney Tyler Turchi; Andrea Turchi to Jonathan Dodge, 2909 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L9, Fausett's Replat-Hackett Place, $169,000.

Arkansas Gift Foundation, Inc., to Gary Downs, Pt W/2 30-1S-10W, $165,657.

Scharmel Roussel to Jeannie Marie Wagner; The Jean Marie Wagner Living Trust L12, Reservoir Heights No.2, $165,000.

Robert A. Airo to Glenna McCowan Collett, L14, Oates, $162,500.

Ronald J. Langston to Amber Elaine Langston, 1420 Oak Shadows Drive, Sherwood. L39, Oak Shadows, $161,500.

Michael J. Kissel; Catherine M. Kissel to Edel Sandoval Acuna, 12 Windsor Drive, Little Rock. L501, Meadowcliff, $159,000.

Melissa Rose Connaughton Barber; James Ryan Barber to Macks Empire, LLC, Pt SE NW & Pt NE SW 28-4N-10W, $152,000.