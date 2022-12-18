Rock stars again





For a change, it was a fun and stress-free visit to North Little Rock for the University of Arkansas basketball team.

The No. 10 Razorbacks led by as many as 24 points and cruised to a 76-57 victory at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday before an announced crowd of 16,675.

For Arkansas and fourth-year Coach Eric Musselman, the performance was in stark contrast to Hofstra upsetting the Razorbacks 89-81 in North Little Rock last season and their 72-68 victory over Valparaiso there during the 2019-20 season.

Coming into the game, Arkansas had struggled to a 12-10 record in Simmons Bank Arena.





"Last year quite frankly we stunk," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks (10-1) were ahead for 36 minutes and 11 seconds against Bradley and used a 14-1 run in the first half to move ahead 20-8 and take control of the game.

Junior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis was the only Razorback who played against Hofstra last season, but the newcomers knew all about the disappointing performance.

"We were very aware of it," said Arkansas freshman point guard Anthony Black, who had 15 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. "The coaches made us aware of it the whole week and we were pretty uptight all week just trying to make sure we came in here and did better than the last couple years we've been here."

Freshman forward Jordan Walsh led Arkansas with a season-high 18 points and hit 7 of 7 shots. He added 4 steals, 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

"Coach Muss wasn't going to let us forget about [losing to Hofstra]," Walsh said. "You know, even before I committed to Arkansas I watched that game and I was a little blown away.

"So this one means a lot to me, too, as much as it does to fans and Coach Muss and Devo and Kamani [Johnson] and all those guys that were here last year.

"It means a lot to come out with a win, too.

"We love winning."

The Razorbacks outscored the Braves 37-9 in points off of turnovers.

"We knew they were fast in transition," Bradley senior forward Ja'Shon Henry said. "They get the ball out on a make or miss, and they just go."

Bradley came into the game averaging 13.3 turnovers, but committed 27 against the Razorbacks.





"As a head coach, I don't think any of my teams have turned the ball over like that," said Brian Wardle, who is in his 13th season as a head coach, including eight at Bradley and five at Wisconsin-Green Bay. "It has to be a record for me as a head coach.

"And you're never winning that game with that many turnovers. That was the No. 1 key."

The Razorbacks had 16 steals, including five by Davis to match his career high against Auburn last season.

"Defensive tenacity, active hands," Musselman said of the Razorbacks' ability to force turnovers. "We've talked a lot about trying to attack the dribble when the ball hits the floor and is coming back up to the palm of the ball handler, to try to be really aggressive with your digs on the dribble.

"Then I think the next part of that is how do you get deflections when your man passes. I think we've always been a pretty good team jumping in passing lanes, but I think we've added attacking the dribble a little bit better and trying to attack the pass with deflection.

"I mean, when you're long and athletic, that certainly helps."

Walsh had two dunks in the first half within a 12-second span after steals by himself and Davis.

Of the Razorbacks' first 20 points, 16 came off of turnovers.

"As our team knows, you get turnovers and you're getting out and dunking the ball," Walsh said. "It gets everybody involved -- not just us, but the fans, the coaches.

"Everybody is hype for it. It was a main focus of the game that Coach Muss talked about. We went in and we executed."

Bradley had 16 turnovers in the decisive first half.

"We've got to be tougher and take care of the ball," Wardle said. "Turnovers killed us, killed all of our runs. Any time we had momentum, we turned the ball over in bunches.





"When we didn't turn it over, we usually got good shots and did good things offensively.

"Then defensively I thought we guarded well enough to win the game, but we just gave them 30-something points in transition off our turnovers."

The Braves had 11 days between games to prepare for Arkansas.

"I thought we would be ready for this game and be ready to compete with this team, but it's hard to simulate their length and speed," Wardle said. "They're extremely aggressive, a very handsy team. They're very long and they've very fast in the open floor.

"We just gave them way too many easy baskets with our turnovers."

Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council scored 16 points and Davis had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench.

Senior forward Malevy Leons and sophomore guard Duke Deen each scored 11 points for Bradley.

The Razorbacks, who had final exams this week and played for the first time since beating Oklahoma 88-78 last Saturday in Tulsa, shot 49% (25 of 51) from the field, outscored the Braves 40-16 on points in the paint and had 11 turnovers.

"It's hard on student-athletes when you're used to the rhythm of two games [a week] and have finals," Musselman said. "We did have some guys that were in study hall quite a bit last week.

"And so it's a game across college basketball that you've to keep an eye on just because of all the stuff that's going on during a long layoff.

"But I thought we responded really well. I thought we played really, really hard against a really good team.

"I thought we respected Bradley and had a great week of preparation."

Musselman said that when Razorbacks had dinner Friday night in a restaurant, they were acknowledged by the fans.

"The fans here really recognize our guys," Musselman said. "And I think they wanted to play well and play hard and represent."









Gallery: University of Arkansas vs Bradley







