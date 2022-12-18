RV REPORT: Northside makes awaited return to the 6A-West Conference this week

Northside officially makes its long-awaited return to the 6A-West this week, traveling to Bentonville West on Thursday for the Grizzlies and Lady Bears conference opener.

"When I first came here as a young, young guy, this was the conference we were in," Lady Bears coach Rickey Smith said. "There are so many memories in this conference. There's a lot of history in the West. The biggest thing, our kids get to go to bed at normal hours. When you go to Cabot or Bryant on a Tuesday night and fight that traffic, you get your kids back at 1 a.m. and that's leaving early. It's pretty hard to get them back in class at 8 a.m. the next day and be alert. Not only did it affect their classroom behavior but it affected our practices. We had to adapt to everything."

Due to the 16-team alignment and the longtime policy that eight teams had to be in a conference, Northside was placed in the 6A-Central the past six years and forced to travel to Bryant, Conway, Cabot, North Little Rock, Bryant, etc., for conference games many of which were on Tuesday nights.

"The Central conference made our program better and pushed it to another level," Smith said. "We were glad to experience it because you don't really know what they're doing until you play in it."

Under new guidelines which allow for configurations other than eight-team conferences in all sports except football, Northside was placed into the 6A-West for the two-year cycle in the new realignment.

"I think it will be good," Springdale Har-Ber girls coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "It enriches our conference and makes it better."

It made no sense why Northside would be in the 6A-Central anyway and away from Southside especially to Jenkins, who's not from this area and understands the fit for Northside into the West where it's been for most of 40 years.

"It's a big add to our conference," Jenkins said. "Not only do we add two more conference games that we have to wiggle around and prepare for but they're always very competitive. It's going to be good for our conference to have that trip. That travel makes sense. It's going to be a challenge. We don't have any easy games in our conference so to add two more competitive games will only make us competitive."

With nine teams in the conference, each team will play 16 conference games instead of 14 and it forces one team to have an open date each playing date thus forcing the teams to start conference play before Christmas in order to play the double round-robin schedule before the scheduled state tournament in March.

"I don't like leaving the Central conference with seven teams because it's affected their schedule, teams aren't lining up to play Conway and North Little Rock," Smith said. "We're the odd man either way. We didn't really like us in the Central because we were the only road trip for them this direction. That was a long road trip for them, but we had to make it every trip."

The addition of Northside into the conference also means that one more team will be left out of the state tournament since six of the nine teams will qualify. In the 6A-Central, which is left with seven teams, six will also qualify.

"Our conference is always be well represented in the state tournament and is always very competitive with the Central, and now you add Northside," Springdale girls coach Heather Hunsucker said. "They're only taking six of nine to the state tournament. Six of seven go in the Central. So, now when you add Northside and you're trying to get in that top six it changes things."

The Lady Bears and Grizzlies are generally competitive in whatever conference they play in. The Lady Bears have won eight state titles, all under Smith, since 1999.

Hunsucker knows. She played for Smith, who in February won his 700th career game as head coach at Northside.

"We're looking forward to playing them," Hunsucker said. "I love playing Northside and can't wait to see their new gym. I told Rickey that my picture had better be up there someplace and don't lose those state tournament pictures. We're looking forward to it a lot."

The Grizzlies are also a tradition-rich team with 11 state basketball championships with Burnett winning titles in 2017 and 2019. Northside also has two players currently playing in the NBA -- Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe both with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"It's going to be a little different," Bentonville coach Dick Rippee said. "In the past, every team in the league played on the same night. This year, on every conference date there will be one team that's a bye because there are nine teams. You find ways to get away from the byes and finagle it where it's going to be to your advantage. One of those nights, we're going to go to Springfield to play. The other one, it's a good time to give them a rest during the conference season. There are a lot of new things, but kids are pretty resilient. Our job is to get them prepared."

SOUTHSIDE

Twice this week

Southside opens conference play with two games in three days in order to take off one day earlier before Christmas eve.

Southside opens at Bentonville West on Tuesday and hosts Bentonville on Thursday before the break.

"Then we've got the Coke Classic," Southside coach Stewart Adams said. "We've got a busy holiday season coming up. I thought we learned some things when we went to Carthage, Mo., for a tournament last week and had two good wins this week."

The Mavericks played three games in Carthage the previous week and then played three more games in the Mustang Classic in McDonald County, Mo., last week, beating McDonald County, 75-64, on Thursday before losing to Glendale, Mo., on Friday. In between, Southside went to Greenwood and won a nonconference game, 64-58.

"We've played really well at times, as well as we've played since I've been at Southside at times," Adams said. "We're shooting the ball better. We've got some pretty good scorers. We've got to be more hungry for it, and show that we can do that consistently night after night."

The Lady Mavericks went 1-2 in the Lady Mustang Classic.

They beat McDonald County, 51-37, after being tied at the half, 23-23, and lost to Bentonville West, 56-53, and Springdale, 59-47.

Sophia Neihouse was named to the all-tournament team.

Peyton Yaffe was awarded Southside's Heart of a Champion at the Taco Bell Tournament of Champions.

PARIS

Lady Eagles balanced

The Paris Lady Eagles evened their 3A-4 record on Friday with a 53-28 win against Two Rivers.

They will host Danville in a conference game and host Mansfield in a nonconference game this week.

The Lady Eagles have been balanced scoring this season with three different players putting up 20-point outings.

Annabelle Perry scored 20 points in a win over County Line last week, 6-foot senior Brailey Forst scored 24 points against Pea Ridge two weeks ago, senior guard Jayden Wells scored 22 points in a win over West Fork. Earlier in November, Forst had 27 points and Wells 20 in a win over Ozark, and Perry had 21 points and Forst 20 points in a loss to Lamar. Perry had 21 in the season-opening win over Waldron.

Both the Lady Eagles and Eagles will play in the first games of the Bank OZK Classic at Ozark on Dec. 28.

ONE AND ONES

Van Buren's two varsity teams head in opposite directions for a two-game set this week with the Lady Pointers playing in the Hoops for Hunger Classic in Russellville against Pottsville on Monday and Clinton on Tuesday while the Pointers play in the 12 Courts of Christmas Classic at Kemper Arena in Kansas City against Liberty, Mo., on Monday and undefeated AHSTW Community School, a consolidated school of five schools in Iowa, on Tuesday. ... The Greenwood Bulldogs won their opener in the Veterans Arena Invitational at Tulsa Memorial, beating Collinsville on Thursday before losing on Friday to host Memorial, 52-35, but trailed just 28-23 midway of the third quarter ... The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs beat Little Rock Christian, 72-30, on Friday behind 32 points by Mady Cartwright. ... Waldron lost its first game of the season on Tuesday to Dardanelle, 68-62, and then fell to Pottsville, 71-44, on Friday. ... County Line's boys remained undefeated with a nonconference win at Alma, 73-65, to improve to 21-0 on Friday.

Fort Smith Northside guard Javion Relefod (5) dribbles past a Bryant defender in the Big Show Tip-off Classic at Grizzlies Arena. Northside will make its long awaited return to the 6A-West Conference this week after years of competing in the 6A-Central. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Shane Cossey)

