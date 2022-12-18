Savannah Melissa Stagg Wade McFarland Schaller





First Presbyterian Church was the setting, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, for the marriage of Savannah Melissa Stagg and Wade McFarland Schaller. The Rev. Donnie Horton, uncle of the bride, of Harriet Assembly of God Church, Marshall, officiated.

Parents of the bride are Lisa and Paul Stagg of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Helen and the late Dorsey Horton of Marshall and the late Sheila and Charles Stagg of Clinton.

The groom is the son of Libby and Bart Schaller of Rogers and the grandson of Glynn and the late Beverly Alexander of Georgetown, S.C., and Catherine "Kitty" and the late Donald Schaller of Asheville, N.C.

Arrangements of white hydrangeas, garden roses and stock decorated the ends of the church pews. Nuptial music was by vocalists Kim Qualls and Justin McCartney, organist Jess Anthony and a string quartet.

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father, wore a strapless gown of silk brocade with a rounded neckline and dropped waist with a matching off-the shoulder wrap. Her silk tulle veil was cathedral length. She carried a traditional round bouquet of white hydrangeas, peonies, garden roses and ranunculus.

Matron of honor was Natalie Tschepikow of Fayetteville, sister of the bride. Serving as maids of honor were Madison Croft and Kami Adams, both of Little Rock. Bridesmaids were Emmy Schaller and Alexa Crenshaw, both of Rogers; Victoria Nall of Jonesboro; Sarah Carney of Kansas City, Mo.; Raygan Moore of Fayetteville; McKenzie Savage of North Little Rock; Savanah Murphree of Little Rock; Aubrey Helling of Denver; Justine Patterson of Dallas; and Sarah Grisham of Bentonville. They wore pale gold gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were London and Sage Stagg of Little Rock, nieces of the bride. Ring bearers were Hudson and Colt Tschepikow of Fayetteville and Lincoln Stagg of Little Rock, nephews of the bride.

The father of the groom was best man. Groomsmen were Charles Maxfield, Charles Woodside, Davis Fox and Jimmy Quinn, all of Dallas; Victor Reim of Minneapolis; Sam Nichols of Austin, Texas; Andrew Miller of Chicago; Connor Hanus of St. Louis; Alex Plunk of Nashville, Tenn.; Nate Taggart and Matthew Esterer, both of New York; and George Sellers of Little Rock.

Guests were seated by Matt Stagg of Little Rock, brother of the bride, and Ben Tschepikow of Fayetteville.

A reception was held in the Grand Ballroom of the Little Rock Marriott. Guests entered through a tunnel of greenery and flowers. Tables held candles and various arrangements of white hydrangeas, garden roses, stock and ranunculus. Two 10-foot tall tree-like arrangements created a canopy over large tables filled with hundreds of roses dangling by white satin ribbons and globes of candles. Music was by Grooveline of Dallas.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in business management with an emphasis in small business and entrepreneurship from the University of Arkansas where she was a member of the National Society of Leadership & Success, the Pom Squad and Chi Omega and recipient of the E. Lynn Harris all SEC Spirit Team Award. She is website and store manager of Tulips in Little Rock.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in finance from Southern Methodist University where he was a member and social chairman of Phi Delta Theta. He is an investment analyst at Brushstreet Financial in Dallas.

The couple will live in Dallas after a honeymoon in Anguilla.



