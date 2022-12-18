Cutter Morning Star School District’s four-day week a success, officials say

HOT SPRINGS — Cutter Morning Star School District officials this week deemed their new four-day school week a success, having completed the first half of the school year following the implementation of the new calendar in August.

The new calendar, where classes are not held on Mondays, retains the traditional format, with school beginning in August and ending in May, but extends each school day by about an hour. While the high school’s day runs from 7:40 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., the elementary starts at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m.

“It’s worked really well,” Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. “And not only for the students, I think, for the staff, as well. Because I feel like they come to work on Tuesdays more prepared, more rested mentally and physically — in every way — and ready to meet those challenges that we have as a teacher every day.” The district approved the switch last April after hosting a series of town hall meetings and researching other schools. A major focus for the switch, Anderson noted, was keeping kids in school.

Cutter Morning Star High School Principal Adam Stage said Thursday he’s seen a huge improvement in attendance.

“Last year we had some attendance problems, but this year we have actually seen a 43% decrease in unexcused absences, and we’ve seen a 25% decrease in all absences. So it’s having a dramatic effect,” he said.

“That little break is just giving them enough where they feel energized to come to school, and so I’m really excited to see that. It’s just been a really good year.” Laura Baber, district director of administrative support, said the lower grade levels are also seeing positive effects. Last year at the elementary level, she noted, the attendance rate was 92.05%, and now it is 94.70%.

“So we’ve had a 2.65 [percentage point] increase in attendance, kids being at school instead of being absent. And that’s a huge increase. I know 2% doesn’t seem like a lot, but it is when you’re talking about kids getting to school,” she said.

Mental health has also been a big push for the district. Stage, who started his education career as a school counselor, said culture is everything, and mental health on the individual level plays a significant role in creating that.

“I really feel like Cutter is unique here because we are in kind of an area where we have low socioeconomic students,” he said. “But what I find is that the students that come to school — they want to learn. Like, they are here to learn, and even though they have some things going on at home, this is kind of their safe haven.” When considering the four-day week, he said mental health was a factor.

“The hope was that it would have a very positive impact. Because we felt like that one-day break would kind of give a reprieve to really, you know, go into the academic environment and really hit it harder as they approached it,” he said.

“So looking at this year, we’ve kind of had a chance to kind of reflect at the end of this semester, look at the data, look at the students, and I can tell you first of all, just from talking to students, being around them, I’ve noticed they are really happy. They genuinely want to be at school. They genuinely want to learn,” Stage said.

Anderson said feedback from the staff, students and community has been positive and more surveys will be done as the next school year approaches.

For families who need child care on Mondays, the district offers Monday school. With a focus on academic learning, it also incorporates physical education into the day. Baber said when the students, in grades 3-12, were recently surveyed on the four-day week, results were very positive.

“They love only going four days and having that extra day off because they can prepare for it, they can spend more time with their friends, they can go on weekend trips with their families, they can have that family time as well as they feel like they’re still getting the same amount of education in a four-day week,” she said.

“They have longer class periods, so where teachers might have struggled at some points getting all the content in in a 45-minute period, now they have close to an hour. They have that little bit of extra time where they can spend more time.

“We did also survey our community and it was overall pretty much positive. Overall our parents are very positive about the four-day week. They feel like their students are getting the same amount of education even though they’re on campus one day less. So that was very positive for us,” she said.



