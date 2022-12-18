Sebastian County head eyes retirement, reflects on career of conservative financial management and improving services

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County judge said he's looking forward to spending more time with his family and not having the responsibilities of a job after nearly five decades in county government.

County Judge David Hudson will retire after his term expires Dec. 31. He started working for Sebastian County in 1976 and was first elected county judge in 1998.

Hudson, 70, has been mentally preparing to leave behind the life his 46 years of service has entailed. This life has meant working with a variety of county officials and Quorum Courts, as well as for four previous county judges before getting the job himself.

"For me, the job is not just an 8-5 job," said Hudson, a Republican. "You're thinking about the projects and the priorities and what you need to do after hours, thinking about what you're going to do that next week, and just understanding I'm going to be shifting the way that I function in trying to prepare myself for that."

Steve Hotz, county treasurer and collector, will succeed Hudson as county judge effective Jan. 1. Hudson did not run for reelection this year.

Local elected officials and community members came together to celebrate Hudson and his career at a reception at the Ben Geren Park safe shelter in Fort Smith on Dec. 8.

Sheriff Hobe Runion described working with Hudson as both gratifying and educational. He said he doesn't know if anyone else in the state knows county government like Hudson does.

"There might be, but I'm not aware of them," Runion said. "He's been very helpful with me, and I think that working with him, we were able to get a lot done and I considered him a friend."

George McGill, mayor of Fort Smith, said he and Hudson worked frequently together, with Hudson always being fair. McGill discovered what Hudson is "made of" when Fort Smith was about to get hit by the 2019 Arkansas River flood.

"We didn't have much time to think about what to do, but I saw him swing into action and practice leadership at its very best to the extent that our city and our people suffered very, very little pain, how he managed to work with all of us," McGill said.

EDUCATION, ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Hudson was born in Clarksville in 1952 and said he grew up in Fort Smith starting at about 3½ years old. He went to Northside High School before earning a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, in 1976. He also earned a master's degree in public administration at the university in 1981.

Hudson's career with Sebastian County started as an administrative assistant under County Judge Glenn Thames in 1976. He had previously interned at the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.

His new job presented Hudson an opportunity to serve in local government. One project he worked on was helping Thames administer a new system in which there would be only one county Quorum Court and budget. It took effect in January 1977.

"In 1976, Sebastian County, since we have two county seats, Fort Smith and Greenwood, we actually had two quorum courts and two county budgets," Hudson said. "There was only one set of county elected officials."

Hudson's first stint as county judge came when the Quorum Court appointed him to serve the remainder of County Judge Bob Boyer's term in 1982. He said this was an exciting chance for him to essentially lead the county.

"That allowed me to set priorities and work with the court and the other elected officials to implement some changes," Hudson said. "One of the first things was to develop an approach to obtaining an in-house computer system."

Hudson continued as administrative assistant after his appointment ended in 1983. He carried on in that role under county judges Bud Harper and Frank Glidewell before being elected to the county judge's seat in 1998. He would go on to win a total of 10 two-year terms as county judge, along with one four-year term that began in 2018.

Hudson believes "conservative financial management while improving services" has been the theme of his career. He said this has involved being responsible with county money and multi-year planning for improvements while setting aside money in capital accounts, which allowed large projects to be implemented without county tax increases.

Some of these projects include:

• Renovation of the county courthouse in Fort Smith for about $2 million in 1999.

• Expansion of the county jail in Fort Smith for about $4 million in 2007.

• Construction of a new courts building in Fort Smith for about $14.8 million between the county and city in 2008.

• Construction of the $10.9 million Parrot Island Waterpark with Fort Smith in 2015.

• Construction of a new county Emergency Medical Services facility in Greenwood for about $3 million in 2018.

Hudson also established a county road asphalt overlay program and bridge replacement system, implemented improvements at county parks and oversaw criminal justice system initiatives.

Despite this, Hudson said he will leave office with projects incomplete: the pending consolidation of the county's 911 dispatch centers, construction of a more than $5 million library in Greenwood and two towers meant to improve the county's emergency communication radio system. The jail also has ongoing crowding issues that need to be addressed.

WHAT'S NEXT

Hudson, however, said he's confident Hotz will do an excellent job as county judge.

"I worked with Steve for a number of years and he's got a master's degree, he's well-educated," Hudson said. "I think he's basically pretty conservative in his approach to financial management. He certainly knows the human resource area well, and that's a very good asset. He's well-versed in county finances."

Hotz, 66, said he started working as the county's human resources director in 2011. The Quorum Court appointed him county treasurer/collector in late 2019.

Hotz beat fellow Republicans Denny Altes and Jeff Turner for the county judge seat in the May primary election. No Democrats filed for the position.

Hotz said he always worked with Hudson in a way that would produce the best results for the county. He recalled Hudson working in a collaborative manner in that he tried to bring in the people who could contribute or had information to help them "end up with the right decision" on county matters.

Hotz remarked he has big shoes to fill in succeeding Hudson, given the knowledge Hudson has accumulated over his career. But Hudson has helped Hotz prepare for his new role by bringing him into meetings concerning ongoing issues to get him up to speed and filling him in on things such as important contact information and the locations of files.

"I feel like I know the people, I know the finances, I know the elected officials," Hotz said. "So I feel somewhat comfortable that I'm ready to go to work and continue the progress the county has made."

David Hudson (right), Sebastian County judge, visits with county coroner Kenny Hobbs, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at a retirement reception in Hudson’s honor inside the Ben Geren Regional Park safe shelter in Fort Smith. Hudson, who started working for Sebastian County in 1976 and was first elected as county judge in 1998, is retiring after his current term expires Dec. 31. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



David Hudson (center), Sebastian County judge, visits with attendees, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at a retirement reception in Hudson’s honor inside the Ben Geren Regional Park safe shelter in Fort Smith. Hudson, who started working for Sebastian County in 1976 and was first elected as county judge in 1998, is retiring after his current term expires Dec. 31. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



David Hudson (center), Sebastian County judge, visits with attendees, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at a retirement reception in Hudson’s honor inside the Ben Geren Regional Park safe shelter in Fort Smith. Hudson, who started working for Sebastian County in 1976 and was first elected as county judge in 1998, is retiring after his current term expires Dec. 31. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



David Hudson (left), Sebastian County judge, listens to a speech by Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at a retirement reception in Hudson’s honor inside the Ben Geren Regional Park safe shelter in Fort Smith. Hudson, who started working for Sebastian County in 1976 and was first elected as county judge in 1998, is retiring after his current term expires Dec. 31. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



David Hudson (left), Sebastian County judge, listens to a speech by Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at a retirement reception in Hudson’s honor inside the Ben Geren Regional Park safe shelter in Fort Smith. Hudson, who started working for Sebastian County in 1976 and was first elected as county judge in 1998, is retiring after his current term expires Dec. 31. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

