Six schools in state named Samsung finalists in annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.

The Samsung company has named six Arkansas schools as state finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.

Each state finalist will receive a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.

The Arkansas schools are:

• Beebe Junior High School in Beebe.

• Lakeside High School in Hot Springs.

• Central High School in Little Rock.

• Helen Tyson Middle School in Springdale.

• Hellstern Middle School in Springdale.

• Lakeside Junior High School in Springdale.

The state finalists will advance to additional stages of the national competition, which will culminate in three schools being selected in May as National Winners and receive $100,000 prize packages.