State law schools debate value of U.S. News rankings

Though the law schools at Yale and Harvard -- both fixtures at or near the top of U.S. News & World Report's annual list of best law schools -- have announced they will no longer submit data for the rankings, neither of Arkansas' two law schools have decided to do likewise.

This is "a complex issue," with reasonable parties on both sides making fair points about the rankings and retreating from the rankings, said Cynthia Nance, dean of the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville.

She said it would not be "a unilateral decision by me," adding that faculty, the provost and chancellor, among others, would be consulted.

Nance said she would rather work on reforming the U.S. News rankings to make them a better tool for assessing law schools and noted that even though law schools like Harvard and Yale have denounced the rankings, they will still appear in them, with U.S. News using data that is publicly accessible to rank them.

The decision by Harvard and Yale "seems to have had a snowball effect," with several other highly ranked law schools -- including Duke and Stanford -- also announcing they will no longer participate in the U.S. News rankings, and "I understand where they're coming from," said Theresa Beiner, dean of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. "It's very interesting that these schools have come out now to make this statement, and I do think U.S. News is listening."

In November, deans at both Yale, which topped the most-recent U.S. News rankings of best law schools, and Harvard, which was ranked in a tie for fourth best law school, announced they would no longer be participating in the annual list, criticizing the publication's methodology and arguing that the list actively perpetuates disparities in law schools.

"U.S. News stands in the way of progress for legal education and the profession," Heather K. Gerken, dean of Yale Law School, told The Chronicle of Higher Education. "It's made it harder for law schools to admit and support low-income students, and it's undermining efforts to launch a generation to serve."

"We share, and have expressed to U.S. News, the concern that their debt metric ignores school-funded loan forgiveness programs in calculating student debt. Such loan forgiveness programs assist students who pursue lower paying jobs, typically in the public interest sector," John Manning, dean of Harvard Law School, said in a statement posted on the school's website.

U.S. News has defended the rankings, with the publication noting it provides metrics and information so students can make educated choices about law schools.

U.S. News aims to aid consumers in selecting a school, "but I don't think they realized" the extent to which some schools have gone in order to raise their rankings, said Beiner, the first non-interim female dean at the UALR law school. The rankings are meant to provide "helpful information," but they can also serve as a "blunt instrument that doesn't tell the whole story for how someone should choose a law school."

Beiner, who will leave the dean's job effective July 1, 2023, and return to a faculty position, is currently discussing with her faculty whether the Bowen School of Law should follow Harvard, Yale and others out of the U.S. News rankings or continue to participate, she said. "It will be a faculty decision," and based on early feedback, it seems a majority would prefer the latter option, "but I haven't heard from that many, yet."

The Bowen School's place in the U.S. News rankings is not among Beiner's highest priorities -- "it's a game, and, in a lot of ways, an expensive game -- [but] we do pay attention to it, [because] it does matter to some of our faculty and our alumni," she said. "We have an ad-hoc committee" focused on the rankings, and "if there are easy things we can do to [help our ranking], we do them, but it's not a huge deal for us."

The Bowen School surveys its incoming students, and the U.S. News ranking "is just not among the things they care about," she said. They choose Bowen because "of cost, location and our core values."

The law school at UA-Fayetteville was tied for 86th in the latest U.S. News law school rankings, while the Bowen School of Law ranked with several other schools in the 147-192 range.

CRITICISMS OF RANKINGS

Deans at Harvard and Yale posit that the rankings actively discourage law schools from providing aid by placing heavy emphasis on the Law School Admission Test and Graduate Record Examination scores, as well as grade-point averages, which pressures schools to turn down promising students who may not have been able to afford test preparation courses.

They also said it pushes schools to deploy financial aid on students with high scores, rather than based on financial need, and they argue that the rankings punish colleges when students opt for public-interest careers or elect to pursue Ph.D. and master's degrees.

Beiner shares many of those concerns about the rankings, and she has shared her perspective with representatives of U.S. News, as the rankings don't reflect "a lot of what we're focused on" at the Bowen School of Law, she said. For example, the U.S. News rankings do not account for the fact that the Bowen School has a Center for Racial Justice and Criminal Justice Reform.

Law schools intent on making law careers "accessible," those focusing on underserved communities and diverse law schools also do not benefit in the U.S. News rankings, said Nance, who is serving as dean while the U of A conducts a national search for the next law school dean.

"Looking at underserved" populations -- from first-generation college students to students from minority groups to students from low-income households -- and "what percentage of your graduates go into public-interest [careers] or serve underserved communities, those are some [changes] I think would make the rankings better," Nance said.

There is also a "reputation" element to the rankings -- 40% of a law school's ranking depends on reputation surveys U.S. News sends to law academics and professionals -- which hurts schools that "aren't as well-known," Nance said. While law schools at places like Harvard and Yale enjoy wide name recognition, someone in Colorado may not even know about law schools at UALR or UA-Fayetteville.

EXPENSES AND TUITION

The rankings also credit schools for how much they spend on students, a metric that hurts public schools, and some schools engage in creative billing practices to boost their rankings, Nance said. The rankings "have driven a lot of things that shouldn't be a priority for a legal education."

As "a state school reliant on state funding, we can't compete with" private institutions like Harvard, Yale and others that benefit from massive endowments, substantial private gifts and high tuition, Beiner said. "We try to keep tuition low to make our law school accessible [and to] provide our students options when they graduate. We have a wide range of students, from first-generation college graduates to our 'Bowen Families,'" whose parents or siblings also attended Bowen.

The UA-Fayetteville School of Law "is a Best Value law school, and we want to continue that for access to the profession," said Nance, who also served as dean from 2006-2011. "We have an admissions committee that looks at anything we might want to change in our standards, but we have a pretty holistic policy" for admissions.

"It's important to serve all communities in Arkansas" -- the state ranks near the bottom in America for fewest number of lawyers per capita -- "and make sure they are well-served by lawyers," Beiner said. Diversity is also a "win-win" within a law school, because students meet individuals unlike themselves, and "they're going to have clients who are different from them" in their careers.

And graduates should be able to choose jobs based on desire, fit and passion, rather than solely on salary, she said. However, if they have a mountain of student debt, they may have to make the latter choice, which is why the Bowen school attempts to keep tuition and fees manageable.

Beiner knows from experience, as after graduating law school at Northwestern University she was offered an alluring position with the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., but due to her student debt she felt she had to accept a role with the San Francisco law firm of Howard, Rice, Nemerovski, Canady, Falk & Rabkin -- where she worked until joining the Bowen School of Law in 1994 -- because of the higher salary, she said. "It's key for us to give students options" after graduating law school.

DEBATE OVER LSAT

The LSAT has become a particular bone of contention -- for the U.S. News rankings and for law school admissions generally -- with some arguing it aids individuals who might be traditionally overlooked by prestigious law schools, because they can gain attention with outstanding scores, Nance said. On the other hand, like many standardized tests, the LSAT can benefit the wealthy who can pay for pre-test and study materials.

The mean LSAT score for white test-takers was 11.5 points higher than the mean score for Black test-takers from 2017-2018, according to the Law School Admission Council, which administers the LSAT. The Council's 2022 report also suggested disparities between whites and other minority test-takers.

American Bar Association standards currently require law schools to use a "valid and reliable test" in admissions decisions, and for years the only standardized test that automatically met that criteria was the LSAT.

But the American Bar Association added the GRE as an acceptable alternative in 2021, according to Reuters. In November, however, the Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions, a part of the American Bar Association that accredits U.S. law schools, voted to eliminate the long-standing requirement that schools use the LSAT or other standardized test when admitting students. The rule change will go before the American Bar Association's House of Delegates, the organization's policy making body, in February. The rule change could take effect in the fall of 2025.

The House, which has two opportunities to reject any proposed changes to the law school accreditation standards before they become final, quashed a similar proposal in 2018.

The Bowen School has very simple criteria for admitting students, Beiner said.

"'Do we think they will be successful in law school?' I don't see us changing that, because our students do well -- they pass the bar, and they get jobs."