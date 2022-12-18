State’s Santas never take holiday

Santa Claus has to pay his elves, feed his reindeer and buy raw materials for toys just like any other businessman. So he makes a little extra money by putting in appearances at corporate events, private parties, photo sessions and even parades.

These keep the jolly old elf busy. Fortunately, he has lots of helpers, many in Arkansas, willing to take on the role of Santa and bring joy to children of all ages throughout the holidays.

Santa Craig of Conway is one them. Also known as both Craig Imboden and Conway Santa, Santa Craig says he came by the role naturally.

Born five days before Christmas at what was then St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, Santa Craig said he “was one of the few babies who went home that year in a stocking.” His parents always put out a huge Christmas display. Sometimes 15 or 20 cars would line up on the road as people came to look at the lights.

“My dad was kind of famous in Conway for that for a long time,” Santa Craig said.

One night there was a knock at their door, he said, and it was Santa.

“He said, ‘I was flying through the area and saw your beautiful light display and I just wanted to come and wish you a merry Christmas,’” he said.

Santa Craig has been a professional Santa for 19 years now.

“In my book, a professional Santa is someone who dedicates their life to the season,” he said.

Although the Imbodens have a family business in Conway, Santa Craig said he does something related to Christmas every day, including crafting props for other Santas.

Santa Craig didn’t want to divulge his prices because they fluctuate with the type of event and particularly with the timing of it. But an average visit from a Santa is typically between $75 and $150, he said.

He starts photo shoots in October, he said, and this year started doing home visits on Nov. 21. The calendar on his website, Conwaysanta.com , shows he was fully booked for December by Nov. 10, sometimes with multiple same day bookings.

Santa Craig, who says he’s the only Santa in Arkansas to have been inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame, appeared at events at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion for several years.

Sharon Morris, in charge of the mansion’s restoration and preservation, said he has attended the mansion’s annual Christmas open house for the past three or four years.

And for the past two years, he’s been the star at the mansion’s Breakfast with Santa event.

“He never seems to tire of greeting and interacting with all of the children, which makes him so endearing,” Morris said.

She initially contacted him because she’d heard about Conway Santa and what a great Santa he was.

“First of all, he looks just like a real live Santa Claus — like he just stepped out of his sleigh,” Morris said. “He really takes his ‘job’ as Santa seriously and works really hard to give every child — and adult — that magical Christmas experience while he’s here at the mansion.”

SANTA BRENT

People who attended the Fayetteville Christmas Parade in the last two years have seen Santa Brent of Spring-dale.

As Brent Hale, he and his wife own the restaurant Big Sexy Food in downtown Springdale. That venue gave him an opportunity to channel his inner Santa and get some experience in the role.

As a child, he enjoyed playing Santa around the house.

“My mother always used to get onto me because I’d steal all of her cotton balls to make my Santa beard,” he said. That may be why his mom had his first Santa suit made for him when he was about 8 years old as one of his Christmas gifts that year.

He always pictured himself being Santa when he got older. But the restaurant provided an opportunity to get started a little earlier than he’d expected.

“I started portraying Santa at the restaurant for different events,” he said. Then in 2018, he got calls to do a couple of appearances. It happened again in 2019.

Then in early 2020, covid-19 hit the U.S. and Santa Brent did mostly Zoom appearances through 2020 and 2021.

“This is only my third year to really do in-person appearances,” he said. But it gave him a chance to start slowly, and this year he’s had about double the work over last year.

“In a way, covid allowed us to grow at a more manageable pace,” he said.

Today, Santa Brent starts work in mid-November. He poses for Christmas photos; makes in-home visits, and appears at corporate events. He even officiates at Christmas weddings.

His rates for appearances are posted on his website, Thesantaguy.com. They typically run about $200 for the first hour and $150 for each hour after that. However, some rates are lower before December and other rates rise the week before Christmas.

He advises people who want him at an event to book early. His December weekends are nearly fully booked by the end of August, he said.

Though Santa Brent’s wife, Toni, is often busy with the restaurant, she works with him occasionally, sometimes as Mrs. Claus and sometimes as his helper Dotti the Elf.

SANTA KEVIN

Santa Kevin of Siloam Springs was actually inspired to become Santa by his brother, who started in the business a couple of years before he did.

So on Jan. 1, 2013, he decided to see if he could grow a beard. By December, he had a nice long one.

He began work as Santa at some local restaurants and for friends. The next year, he started making more contacts and getting more calls.

Santa Kevin appears at small businesses and visits homes, churches and day care centers. He also appears annually at the Riverside Festival of Lights, a large Christmas event in Siloam Springs.

When he’s not being Santa Kevin, Kevin Williams works full time at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

There are lots of Santas in Northwest Arkansas, he said, and he and his wife, Jackie Williams, belong to some Santa groups.

Jackie Williams plays Mrs. Claus at some of his gigs, though not all of them, Santa Kevin said. Often the children who may be a little skittish around Santa will warm up to her first.

Children also like to have their pictures taken with both Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Santa Kevin’s favorite events are home visits.

“They’re just more personal,” he said. “It’s about the kids you’re visiting, and if you go year after year, you watch them grow up.” Santa Kevin said he’s been booked for several months for all of his weekends and most of his weeknights.

His rates also change from early in the season through Christmas. Most of the time it’s $150 for the first hour and $100 an hour after that, he said. But that rate goes up as Christmas nears.

He charges schools and churches $75. But if they’re really small, he doesn’t charge at all.

“Sometimes people will call me and tell me about a family that has something going on and won’t be able to see Santa,” he said. “I have no problem making a visit at no charge.” “We don’t want to leave someone without a Santa,” he said.

Although professional Santas may make some decent income during the Christmas season, Santa Kevin said people don’t realize that much of that is re-invested into the business, for things like costumes and liability insurance.

Santa Kevin has lots of advice for anyone considering hiring a Santa.

“Do some research on your Santas,” he said. “Call them, talk to them, ask for references.” He said he and his wife go through background checks and carry insurance, as most of the Santas he knows do. “It’s always safety first,” he said.

“Be conscious of who you’re hiring,” Santa Kevin said.

And the biggest piece of advice he can give?

“Book early!” he said.

SANTA SCHOOLS

There’s actually a whole network of Santas throughout the state and country. Diamond State Santas is the Arkansas chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, which bills itself as “the world’s largest organization of professional Santa, Mrs. Clauses and associates.” The association’s mission, according to its website, is “to keep Christmas magic in the hearts of children of all ages by creating an international Christmas community.” While the group doesn’t say how many members it has, Diamond State Santas has 56 members in its private Face-book group.

For Santa Craig and other professional Santas, the job isn’t about playing Santa but becoming Santa. Many training opportunities are available to help them achieve that goal.

One of these is the Worldwide Santa Claus Network, which boasts nearly 4,000 members around the world. The network serves mainly as an online Santa school, with classes on topics such as how to answer children’s questions as Santa Claus; being Santa on cruise ships; and building a Santa Claus business.

Santas who prefer in-person learning can also attend Santa Claus schools around the country.

The oldest is the Charles W. Howard Santa School in Midland, Mich. Some other schools are located in Denver; Atlanta; and as close as Branson, Mo.

And Santas frequently learn or brush up on skills through conventions and workshops throughout the year.

For most professional Santas, it’s not about the money.

It all comes down to the children.

“They’re a hoot,” Santa Brent said. “They’re honest, they’re open, there’s not a thing they won’t say.” “The lack of filter is both fun and hilarious, sometimes shocking but ultimately quite a bit of fun.”



