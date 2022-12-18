The artistry of real journalism

Walk into just about any store this month and inevitably, if you stay for long, you'll hear Andy Williams singing the 1963 Christmas tune that claims, "It's the most wonderful time of the year!"

And while I have always been a fan of Christmas, I can think of times of the year that are more wonderful. Namely, spring, summer, and fall. When friends from out of town visited my home for the first time the other day I told them as much: It is the absolute worst time of the year to take in the view from my deck.

A mere three weeks ago the wild Arkansas landscape regaled us with coruscating, riotous color. The mountains across the river from me, now monochrome gray with splotches of evergreen--bless those trees' hearts--reminded me of the giant boxes of crayons that were so exciting to crack open in elementary school. Or a chest full of costumes for a vaudeville show, bursting with every conceivable color and texture of scarf or feather boa.

In contrast, winter might as well be a concrete wall. The one thing that makes the outlook better is the eagles that bring their majesty into such barrenness. It is as if the trees shed their leaves in order to cast them into sharper relief. The beauty of the birds is not constant, like every glance out the window in spring or fall. But the moments in which a bald eagle glides by--these in fact are the most wonderful moments. They take your breath away.

I feel the same about the moments around Christmas when my chicks come back into the nest and a semblance of our old family life can be recreated, even though it's just for a short while. We are settling into that now, with Harper home from his sophomore year at Tech and Grace from her second year of law school. It is different than weekends when they still feel all the pressure of whatever is going on in their classes. Now they are here, finals done, grade points intact; and our schedules converge as Stone, Adelaide, and Stella finish semester tests. We are all ready for rest.

The other night we settled in, as such, for a movie. There was a crackling fire, the soft glow of the Christmas tree, and four snoring dogs scattered across six laps. The movie was my choice, so picture the juxtaposition of that scene with "She Said"--which tells the story of two New York Times reporters who broke the news of Harvey Weinstein's sexual exploitation and abuse of women over decades in the entertainment industry.

Everyone should see this movie. The reviewer at rogerebert.com, along with many others, compares it to "Spotlight" and "All the President's Men" as evidence of its cinematic merit. Meredith Blake at the Los Angeles Times goes deeper into the nuances of the story, and how the director's choices to focus on the bravery of the women and relegate Weinstein to the periphery of the film is particularly powerful.

If one is as interested as I am in critiques of the film's artistry as well as its historical and social implications, there's a plenty deep rabbit hole to go down, inhabited by writers who know a lot more about movies than I. But there are two things I don't see critics talking much about which were important takeaways for me, and lent themselves to good conversation for our family.

The first is simply the depiction of the very real, very boring and tedious process that is good journalism. It is almost painful to watch how careful the two writers, their bosses, and editorial team are as they investigate leads, do research, interview, discuss, and begin to assemble this story. There is a meticulousness that feels as precise and delicate as brain surgery. A militant adherence to accuracy and fairness, being completely above reproach. All so that the story can be published with integrity. Imagine that.

I am not a journalist per se; just an opinion writer. I majored in English and have no journalistic background. But as an English teacher I am constantly harping on students to vet sources, learn what good sources are, only use good sources, etc.

It is amazing--and so discouraging--how many people see all information as equal, and invite information into their heads on an equal opportunity basis. As a teacher it is often hard to convince students that a source like the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette--which has high journalistic standards--is more reliable than some weird website that pops up on their Facebook feed.

A similar battle is trying to convey what should be obvious, that their locally trusted medical doctor should be more respected, and her health advice heeded, over some quack on YouTube who wants to sell them something.

My children know this because they learned or are learning it in their excellent public school, and also have me constantly drilling it into their heads. But it is still interesting for them to see the process on screen and better understand the steps that went into bringing the Weinstein story out into the light. And it made me proud to be a small part of a good paper, even though I don't do investigative reporting, and proud we have such a paper in our home state.

The second thing was a bigger deal in that it brought me to tears, which is not easy to do. It was in the most wonderful moment, the climax of the movie, when Ashley Judd calls to tell the reporters she will go on record.

This brought them to tears too because it was something they desperately needed to give the story credibility; many women had told them about their experiences but until then not one had consented to being quoted. Ashley Judd, portraying herself, says, "as a woman and a Christian" she has to speak out. Because it is the right thing to do.

I was undone by that. It made me feel so grateful for those I get to know and work with who bring majesty into the harshness of the world. Who are brave enough to fight for what is right, for themselves and for others without a platform or who have not yet found the words to speak. For the least of these.

I loved talking about it with my kids because it was such a great reminder of why, for us as believers, it is important to speak the truth. To be willing to be vulnerable even though it is scary. And that we must persist in using our voices to change the world for the better.

Not because it is easy, or we are guaranteed results, or even that we can be sure anyone is listening. But because it is right.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.