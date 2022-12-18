TV’s popular ‘Bluey’ comes to WAC stage Dec. 20-21

Australia's favorite cartoon characters are coming to Fayetteville.

"Bluey's Big Day" will be on stage at the Walton Arts Center for four performances Dec. 20-21. The beloved doggies will be played by actors and puppeteers and tell the story of what happens when Dad feels like a Sunday afternoon time-out, but Bluey and Bingo have other playful plans.

Children worldwide regularly tune in to the show that originally aired on Australian Broadcasting Corporation in 2018 and is now part of Disney Junior and streams on Disney+. The show focuses on Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy who makes everyday life with her family an adventure and learns important life lessons along the way. Critics praise "Bluey" for its contemporary portrayal of parents who struggle with their work/life balances and who deal with big feelings while helping their small children do the same.

The show also focuses on the importance of imagination and play -- two things dear to Jessa Koncic, who plays Bluey in the stage production of "Bluey's Big Day."

"Since I was a kid, I've always just been dramatic and a little bit crazy. Imagination is our No. 1 sort of happy place. When you watch kids play in the yard, for instance, their imagination is just running free. There's freedom," Koncic says while taking a break in Kentucky during the show's American tour. "That's how I feel. As an actor, I feel that I can just play pretend in this way for a little bit, and then I can play pretend in another way for another little bit. And it's just so much fun."

Like Bluey, who often finds joy in playing pretend, Koncic finds that acting does the same for her.

"I live my life for joy, so anything that I find joy in, I'm going to go 110%," she says. "Acting is just one of those things that I've always found joy in doing. It's just fun. Playing pretend for a living. That's the most fun ever!"

Koncic has performed as Bluey for more than 200 shows, she says.

"I was touring with the company when we were touring Australia. I've been with the company since March 2020, in and out of covid lockdowns in Australia, and then we finally made it over here."

Koncic studied acting at the Australian Youth Theatre for eight years and went on to graduate from the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) Melbourne University with a bachelor of fine arts in acting. While her background doesn't include puppeteering, she says that she doesn't feel challenged by acting through a puppet.

"I definitely have to think more about the puppet than myself," she says. "I've done a bit of mask work. I did a unit of mask study over in Indonesia in Bali ... which was really beautiful. The same principles apply to puppeteering, where you are completely focused on projecting your energy through an object, so through a puppet or through a mask."

Koncic says that it's freeing to perform in a space where she's not the focus of all the attention directed to the stage, yet she still feels the love for Bluey at each performance.

"The part of the show that floors me every time is when Bluey makes her entrance onto the stage and the crowd just erupts in excitement. It's kind of indescribable. They're so in awe because they're finally getting to see Bluey in real life," she says. "I think it's amazing that a show from Australia has made it over here and had such an impact ... I'll never take that moment for granted. That's for sure."

Like the on-screen show, the stage production contains a message for children too.

"It's OK to make mistakes when you're growing up," Koncic says. "Family is the most important thing, and family is always going to be there for you ... Have fun every day, just always find the fun. That's the No. 1 thing about this show, it's all about having the best time ever."

FAQ

'Bluey's Big Play'

WHAT -- The theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children's TV series "Bluey" explores the importance of family, play time and just being yourself.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. Dec. 20; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 21

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville

COST -- $29 & up

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org

“Bluey’s Big Play,” presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co., will be on stage at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Ticket prices range from $39 to $59. At press time, best ticket availability was Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. in the balcony. www.waltonartscenter.org. (Courtesy Photo/Darren Thomas)



