UAFS: Former players honor legendary coach Gayle Kaundart’s impact in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The on-court dedication of Gayle Kaundart Arena on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith was 1,112 days in the making, but the celebration was well worth the wait.

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees approved the resolution to honor the Hall of Fame coach with the arena being named after him Nov. 22, 2019. But world events got in the way with covid-19, among other factors, playing a role in the delay.

The stars finally aligned on Dec. 8 to make it all official with a ceremony during halftime of the men's basketball game that night.

"It was great to have some finality to this journey," UAFS Director of Athletics Curtis Janz said. "We did this right before covid with the name on the court, but the flow of events went against us. We were going to do something but then couldn't do it. It was great to finally get it done and do it right. It was a very special night."

Kaundart's family, wife Ruth, and sons Wes and Wyatt, were honored during the celebration. Many of Kaundart's former players were in attendance as well, including 1968 NBA All-Star Jim King and 1993 NBA champion Darrell Walker, among others.

"Anytime you get a chance to honor a true legend of your university, it is really special," Janz said. "Gayle Kaundart is the first coach that really made a difference in the level of competition here. It was great to host the Kaundart family, a ton of UAFS supporters and a ton of dignitaries from the area."

Kaundart, who passed away in 1995 at the age of 72, left behind quite a footprint coaching men's basketball. One that was deemed more than worthy of his name being attached to the Stubblefield Center, which was opened in 2002.

The Alma native was a standout player and coach that was good enough to earn him membership in four different halls of fame during his lifetime. He was an All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference player at the College of the Ozarks and led the school to its first AIC championship before beginning a highly decorated coaching career that spanned four decades.

His coaching stops across the state at the high school level included Green Forest, Conway and Fort Smith Northside, where he put together a powerhouse program from 1955-1974. The Grizzlies and Lady Bears up until last year played at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse, which was their home since the 1965 season.

During his 19 seasons at Northside, Kaundart led the Grizzlies to five state championships with the last coming in 1974, capping off a magical 30-0 championship season. Kaundart's success in the high school ranks made him an obvious choice to succeed Harold Callahan as coach at Westark Community College, which is now UAFS, in the fall of 1974.

Kaundart's success didn't slow when he made the jump to the next level. It only grew to new heights from there. Under Kaundart's tutelage, Westark became one of the top junior college men's basketball programs in the nation. He helped bring home the school's first national championship in any sport in 1981. The Lions made nine appearances in the NJCAA national tournament, including a run of six consecutive appearances (1977-1982). Kaundart was named NJCAA National Coach of the Year in 1981.

Kaundart finished with a 379-87 record during his 13 seasons at Westark, which became a popular recruiting stop for many major NCAA Division I coaches. Kaundart's program produced the likes of Ron Brewer and Walker, both of whom went on to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks and in the NBA, and Greg Skulman, who went on to play for the Razorbacks.

The resume of Kaundart matches up with the best to ever coach basketball in the state of Arkansas. His success simply speaks for itself. But Janz was reminded often during the recent celebration of the school's former coach why Kaundart really earned the arena being named after him.

"Coach Kaundart had all the stats, but you don't really honor someone just because of stats," Janz said. "You honor people because of the influence they make in people's lives. That couldn't be more true with coach Kaundart.

"The highlights for me was hearing all the stories people had to tell about coach Kaundart. Jim King had very good stories. I loved hearing from Darrell Walker about how coach Kaundart changed his life coming to Fort Smith from Chicago. It was also great to hear from Mayor George McGill talk about the role coach Kaundart played in the integration of Fort Smith Public Schools. It was a really, really special night for a very special person."

Although it was game day for both of the Lions programs, it was hard for them to not take in the celebration that was happening that night. It was an opportunity for a moment of reflection for UAFS coach Jim Boone and his players on the program Kaundart helped build.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to have our program here in his arena," Boone said. "We talked with our team earlier in the week about coach Kaundart and what it meant for us to represent him. We've had former players of coach Kaundart talk to our team. It means a lot for us to carry on what he did for this school and community. It was a very special night honoring coach Kaundart. It's hard to put into words how it feels to be a part of that. The buzz that event created throughout the week was phenomenal."

King, who played under Kaundart at Fort Smith High and helped the program win its fourth and fifth state titles in 1958 and 1959, said he loved being at the event to honor coach Kaundart. There aren't many days when the 10-year NBA veteran who still lives in Fort Smith doesn't think about his former coach.

"It was a very nice night visiting with everyone and celebrating coach Kaundart," King said. "I went on to play for a lot of coaches in my career. I liked a couple of them really well, but coach Kaundart was the best teacher of the game I ever played for. He prepared me for everything. He was a fundamental coach that wanted you to do everything right. Nobody prepared us for life more than he did."

King went far after winning two state championships at Fort Smith High. He made the NBA playoffs in nine of the 10 seasons he was in the league, playing a total of 73 postseason games. He scored 4,377 points (7.2 per game), had 1,500 rebounds (2.5 per game) and dished out 1,412 assists (2.3 per game) in 607 career regular season games in the pros.

King made it to the NBA Finals three times and played in the 1968 All-Star game. During his era, King played with and against NBA legends Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Oscar Robertson among many others.

But when King thinks back at the success he had in college at Tulsa and in the NBA, he gives a big assist to Kaundart, who helped model a lot of players to be great. The fundamental drills Kaundart made his players run to perfection was just the spark King needed to start his pro career.

"We were running drills exactly like coach Kaundart did during my NBA tryout for the Lakers," King said. "The coaches saw I knew the drills, so I started leading them. The others were struggling with them. After the first hour, we took five minutes to get a drink of water, and we were going to practice for another hour. The other guys laid down on the floor. It was hard to breathe in there with the smog that had rolled in with no air conditioning.

"Coach Kaundart didn't allow us to take breaks, so I ran to the other end and shot some free throws. I didn't know it at the time. But Jerry West was watching and noted to the general manager that there was only one person here that could help the team. He was talking about me."

The celebration of Kaundart throughout the night earlier this month won't soon be forgotten. Kaundart's name won't either with the arena named after him, too. His legacy has spanned many generations, but his name will now stand the test of time.

"Being able to do this for someone like coach Kaundart is so special," Janz said. "This university has been lucky to have many influential people. It's our job as the current caretakers of the department to be able to look back and make sure those that came before us are celebrated. We want to keep that legacy going because we are standing on their shoulders. It's important for our current students to know the tradition and to remind them that a lot of people truly care about the place they are at."

The ear-to-ear smiles and the roaring laughs. The tears, too.

Janz said those are the moments he will remember most from the dedication of Gayle Kaundart Arena.

"There were a lot of smiles and laughter," Janz said. "But even with Jim King telling stories there were some tears in the room as well. When people make that kind of impact in your life, you get the whole range of emotions. A lot of smiles and laughs but tears as well. That just shows the impact coach Kaundart made."

Ruth Kaundart, wife of legendary University of Arkansas at Fort Smith basketball coach Gayle Kaundart, is honored Dec. 8 during halftime of a men's basketball game in Gayle Kaundart Arena in Fort Smith.



University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Chancellor Terisa C. Riley hugs Ruth Kaundart, wife of legendary UAFS basketball coach Gayle Kaundart, on Dec. 8 during halftime of a men's basketball game in Gayle Kaundart Arena in Fort Smith. (Submitted Photo)

