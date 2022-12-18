UAFS holds 107th commencement

Students and faculty at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith participate in commencement Saturday at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus in Fort Smith. More than 600 students graduated during the university's 107th commencement, which consisted of two ceremonies, beginning with the College of Arts and Sciences in the morning followed by the College of Business and Industry and the College of Health, Education and Human Sciences in the afternoon. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Terisa Riley (center, left), chancellor of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, greets students and hands them their diplomas, Saturday during commencement at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus in Fort Smith. More than 600 students graduated during the university's 107th commencement, which consisted of two ceremonies, beginning with the College of Arts and Sciences in the morning followed by the College of Business and Industry and the College of Health, Education and Human Sciences in the afternoon. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery.





(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)