UCF’s Williams expected to be named Arkansas defensive coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is expected to hire current Central Florida defensive coordinator Travis Williams to run the same position for the Razorbacks, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette confirmed on Saturday.

The move was first reported by On3.com and also confirmed by 247Sports and The Athletic.

Willams, 39, has been the defensive coordinator for Coach Gus Malzahn with the Golden Knights for the last two seasons. Prior to that, he worked seven years at Auburn under Malzahn, the last two as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He had also been the Tigers' recruiting coordinator.

Central Florida is 9-4 and the American Athletic Conference runner-up after falling 45-28 to Tulane in the league championship game on Dec. 3. The Golden Knights are scheduled to play Duke in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28, the same day the Razorbacks (6-6) will take on Kansas (6-6) in the Liberty Bowl.

Pittman indicated Friday that he was zeroing in on his choice for defensive coordinator to replace Barry Odom, and a little more than 24 hours later his choice was revealed.

Pittman also said he wasn't sure on how the timing of announcing his choice would go out of respect to the recruiting process and signing day on Wednesday.

"I'm weighing our program and possibilities of hurting our recruiting versus hurting some other university's recruiting," Pittman said Friday. "It is so close to signing day. So, I'm closing in on that. I just don't know when I'm comfortable making a decision as far as when to announce that."

Pittman was asked about the qualities he would want from his next defensive coordinator.

"When you answer questions like this, sometimes it's taken like you're knocking the past," Pittman said. "I'm not. I was very happy [with Odom]. ... We need a guy that can recruit. I think that's a big part. I'll never forget when I went to Georgia, Kirby [Smart] said, 'You've got to change your room. You have to.'"

Pittman said the changes in recruiting with the NCAA transfer portal has put an even bigger emphasis on developing relationships and attracting quality players.

"I'd like to have somebody that's multiple," he said. "I'd like to get into a four-man front more. I think our strengths go to that a little bit more now than what we were in the past. I want a good man. One that gets along with his staff and the players respect.

"I'm looking for some aggressiveness out of that coordinator. But I think I said recruiting, coaching, those two things are big. And then what kind of person is he. Will he be able to go get players and will he be able to keep them?"

"And you're not going to be able to keep all of them. I get that. I don't believe any school is keeping all of them. But that's what I'm looking for and I think I've found it in two or three guys."

Williams, a native of Columbia, S.C., who played linebacker at Auburn, has been popular with players through the course of his young coaching career, a source familiar with him told the Democrat-Gazette.

Central Florida is currently tied for 39th in scoring defense (23.2 points per game), 71st in total defense (382.3) and 58th in third-down defense (37.2%).

In Williams' first season at UCF, the Golden Knights were 53rd in total defense (369.3), 49th in scoring (24.5) and 34th in passing yards allowed (210.1). He was UCF's nominee for the Broyles Award, which is awarded annually to the nation's top assistant football coach, in 2021.

Auburn finished among the top 17 in the nation in scoring defense in four of Williams' last five seasons with the Tigers.

Williams earned All-SEC honors in both 2004, when he led the Tigers with 80 tackles during an undefeated season, and in 2005. He had a short stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 2006-07 before starting his coaching career.