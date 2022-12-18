WAACs had ‘profound impact’ on state in WWII

Say the words "The Greatest Generation," and chances are that the faces of male World War II veterans come to mind. However, women also played a major role in World War II ... especially through the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC), which had a profound impact on Arkansas and the nation.

On May 28, 1941, Congresswoman Edith Nourse Rogers of Massachusetts introduced a bill to establish the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps. The bill passed on May 14, 1942, after American involvement in World War II necessitated greater numbers of military enlistees. The first WAAC training center was established at Fort Des Moines, Iowa, with the first trainees arriving on July 20, 1942. Basic training for the WAACs was eight weeks long and closely followed the basic training for the male trainees, although women (aside from military police) were not trained in weapons; their jobs were to free men for armed combat. After completing basic training, the WAACs either went to duty stations or were sent to specialist training programs.

Other WAAC basic training centers were soon established. By October 1942, a separate recruiting center was established in Little Rock for WAACs. Margaret H. Letzig of Little Rock was the first Arkansas woman to be accepted for officers' training in that first group of enlistees. She served as a WAAC officer until 1943, when she was honorably discharged. Clara "Sis" Hicks was the first private from Arkansas to be accepted for basic training. The first overseas detachment of WAACs was sent to Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower's headquarters in North Africa early in 1943. Betty Jane Eshelman, formerly of Fort Smith, was one of that first group of WAACs in North Africa.

By the beginning of 1943, the WAACs were proving that they could do the jobs asked of them, and additional women were recruited. Recruitment quotas for WAAC inductees were set for each county in Arkansas, and local civilian procurement committees were organized to help with recruiting. However, state media could be dismissive of women's efforts. One Arkansas Gazette headline read, "Arkansas's First Private in the 'Wackies' to Leave Tomorrow." According to the accompanying article, several Arkansas women were training to be "Wacky" officers.

Soon, more basic training space was badly needed, and the only space the Army was able to make available for the fifth WAAC basic training center was three prisoner-of-war (POW) camps at Camps Ruston and Polk in Louisiana, along with Camp Monticello in Drew County, Arkansas. The first WAACs arrived at Camp Monticello on March 14, 1943. By June 1943, the camps were needed for Italian prisoners of war, and the Monticello program closed.

In addition to the five basic training centers, several specialist schools were set up around the United States. In February 1943, two administration schools for WAACs were opened at Arkansas Polytechnic College (now Arkansas Tech University) in Russellville and Arkansas State Teachers College (now the University of Central Arkansas) in Conway. WAACs at the two colleges attended so-called "paper schools" and received training in Army forms and office administration. About 850 WAACs received training at Arkansas Polytechnic College and 1,800 at Arkansas State Teachers College during the time the programs were in effect.

Until Nov. 1, 1942, when Congress passed legislation that equalized pay rates, pay was lower for women in the same rank and doing the same jobs as the men they replaced. Later, the word "auxiliary" was dropped from the name; this made the women part of the U.S. Army, though they continued as a separate division, the Women's Army Corps (WAC).

On Sept. 9, 1943, the first medical technical school for WACs opened at the Army and Navy General Hospital in Hot Springs. Some of the first 145 WACs were assigned to six-week courses for medical or surgical technicians. Others were assigned to 12-week courses for dental, laboratory, or X-ray technicians. Later, training in physical or occupational therapy was added to the school's courses.

WAAC/WAC units were assigned to several other duty stations around Arkansas, including Camp Robinson, Camp Chaffee, the Pine Bluff Arsenal and the Walnut Ridge Flying School. At first, illiterate men were not accepted into the Army, but that soon changed; in response, some WACs at Camps Robinson and Chaffee began teaching reading and writing to illiterate soldiers training there.

The WAC program was originally supposed to be discontinued six months after the end of World War II. However, the women proved themselves to be an indispensable part of the military force of the nation, proficient in 239 different Army jobs they were trained to perform. The WAC, therefore, continued until 1978, after which time women and men served together in the U.S. Army.

-- Carolyn Yancey Kent

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.