Watson, Browns keep postseason hopes alive

CLEVELAND -- Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win on Saturday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly.

Watson wasn't spectacular, but he did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension to help the Browns (6-8) keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive.

Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Browns up 13-3 -- the biggest deficit the Ravens (9-5) have faced all season.

Watson finished 18 of 28 for 161 yards, and added 22 on the ground.

Browns rookie Cade York made two field goals -- and missed two tries -- but outkicked Ravens All-Pro Justin Tucker, the league's most accurate kicker, who missed a 48-yarder and had another attempt blocked.

Jackson missed his second consecutive game with a knee injury, and the Ravens aren't the same without his dynamic playmaking ability.

Tyler Huntley, who was only cleared from concussion protocol a few days ago, started again for Jackson but couldn't get Baltimore going. He went 17 of 30 for 138 yards.

Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins ran for 125 yards, and the Ravens rolled up 198 yards rushing. But forced to throw while playing from behind in the fourth, Huntley couldn't come up with a big play.

Huntley also made a critical mistake in the third quarter, when he was intercepted at the Cleveland 9 by Denzel Ward with the Ravens down 6-3.

Watson then directed a 91-yard scoring drive, delivering his TD strike to Peoples-Jones with 2:10 left.

Without Jackson, the Ravens have been relying on their solid running game, strong defense and Tucker's trusted leg to keep them in the playoff hunt.

The formula worked the previous two weeks, and despite some offensive issues, Baltimore was positioned to tie it at 6 before halftime when Tucker hooked a 48-yard attempt on the final play of the second quarter.

Baltimore0300--3

Cleveland0670--13

Second Quarter

Cle--FG York 47, 14:10.

Bal--FG Tucker 53, 5:31.

Cle--FG York 23, 1:52.

Third Quarter

Cle--Peoples-Jones 3 pass from Watson (York kick), 2:10.

A--67,431.

BalCle

First downs1719

Total Net Yards324283

Rushes-yards28-19833-143

Passing126140

Punt Returns1-70-0

Kickoff Returns2-411-21

Interceptions Ret.0-01-0

Comp-Att-Int17-30-118-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost3-123-21

Punts1-41.03-51.667

Fumbles-Lost4-10-0

Penalties-Yards3-253-32

Time of Possession26:5233:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Baltimore, Dobbins 13-125, Edwards 7-55, Huntley 6-15, Hill 1-3, Ricard 1-0. Cleveland, Chubb 21-99, Hunt 4-24, Watson 6-22, Brissett 1-3, Woods 1-(minus 5).

PASSING--Baltimore, Huntley 17-30-1-138. Cleveland, Watson 18-28-0-161.

RECEIVING--Baltimore, Robinson 6-29, Andrews 3-31, Duvernay 2-29, Likely 2-18, Oliver 2-13, Hill 1-15, Dobbins 1-3. Cleveland, Cooper 4-58, Peoples-Jones 4-31, Njoku 3-28, Baldwin 2-25, Bryant 2-7, Felton 1-5, Woods 1-4, Hunt 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Baltimore, Tucker 50, Tucker 48. Cleveland, York 46, York 38.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson celebrates his touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)



Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)



Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson celebrates his touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)



Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)



Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) moves to tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones, center left, celebrates his touchdown with Michael Woods II during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) jumps over Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

